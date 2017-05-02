AD, the Wayne, PA-based buying/marketing group, said sales for its electrical members were up 10% in the first quarter of 2017.

AD, with $34.4 billion in total combined member sales across all of its seven of its divisions in three countries, said total member sales grew by 8% in 2017 Q1. By country, AD member U.S. sales were up 8%; AD Canada was up 9% and AD Mexico grew 15%. By industry, Electrical was up 10%; PHCP was up 8%; Industrial/PT were up 7%; and Building Materials was up 16%.

Bill Weisberg, AD’s Chairman and CEO said in the press release, "We are pleased to see that AD independents continued to take market share and grow at a pace that’s greater than their overall industries and countries. Construction markets were robust with commodity pricing turning from deflationary to inflationary.

"Industrial markets are doing a good bit better than 2016. Purchases from AD suppliers grew by 17% in Q1, and net distributions to AD members grew by 18%. We are utilizing this growth to increase the profitability of our members and make strategic investments in technology, people and services, and we continue to be bullish about the balance of the year.”