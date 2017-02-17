Each year, Allied Wire & Cable, Collegeville, PA, holds a charity week during the month of December to donate to deserving organizations. The 2016 beneficiary was K9s for Warriors.

This organization rescues dogs at risk and trains them as Service K9s to help our military heroes who are suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disability, traumatic brain injuries and/or military sexual trauma as a result of military service post-9/11. With the $20,000 donation, Allied will sponsor a dog and military hero.

Allied Wire & Cable’s annual charity week is a special week designated to support charitable organizations. Over the last eleven years, the company has donated over $140,000 to a plethora of organizations, including Make-A-Wish, American Cancer Society, The Humane Society, American Diabetes Association, and many more. A portion of all sales during the annual charity week is donated to the chosen organization. For 2016, Allied enlisted the help of its customers through an online survey to see who they would like their money to benefit. The top two results included veterans and animals, so the chosen beneficiary for 2016 was K9s for Warriors.

Allied chose the name “Gauge” for its sponsored dog; the name means a lot to the company, because it’s a term they use in their business each day — wire and cable is sized by AWG, meaning American Wire Gauge.