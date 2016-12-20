The JFK Tribute, a memorial in Forth Worth, TX, was erected through a public-private partnership to recognize the significance of Kennedy's last public speech that took place in Fort Worth, as well as the importance of his vision and the impact of his leadership. The sculpture is placed within an elegant granite plaza a features photographic displays and selected quotes from a number of JFK's historic speeches. Kobi Electric, a Fort Worth-based manufacturer of commercial and ...
Register for Complete Access (Valid Email Required)
Only registered users have access to Silver content.
Registration on Electrical Wholesaling allows you exclusive access to invaluable articles and content centered around trends, policies, best practices, and case studies.