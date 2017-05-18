General Cable, Highland Heights, Ky., recently acquired the first Underwriters Laboratories’ (UL) Power over HDBaseT (PoH) Cable Certification and compliance with HDBaseT electrical performance standards for its GenSPEED 10 MTP Thin-Profile Category 6A (Plenum) Cable.

HDBaseT technology provides the capability of simplifying audio visual deployment in commercial and residential applications by combining full ultra-HD digital video, audio, 100BaseT Ethernet, various control signals and up to 100W of power onto a single 100 meter 4-pair communications cable. UL tests the cables in accordance with a new UL Outline of Investigation for PoH Cables (UL4299) ensuring the compliance of cabling to the standards while simplifying and streamlining the deployment of this technology.

“At General Cable we pride ourselves on understanding our customers’ needs today as well as how they will change in the future,” said Matt Gentile, the company’s North America Data Communications Business Unit Leader, in the press release.

“As the Internet of Things (IoT) evolves, more and more complex applications will be brought onto the network and powered by a category cable. Because of this, we are thrilled to partner with UL to certify the performance and safety of our GenSPEED MTP products in PoH applications. This certification will ensure our partners that their infrastructure will meet the needs of the ever-evolving IoT landscape for the life of the installation.”