Recruiting Millennials into the construction and industrial distribution industries can be challenging. And while many companies attend college career fairs, the reality is that few hire from these fairs and the return on invested time is low. Responding to client frustrations, GRN Coastal is launching its College Hire program, a proactive effort to help distributors and manufacturers recruit college students into their companies, said John Salvadore, GRN Coastal’s managing partner and an electrical industry veteran, “We understand the construction and industrial industries and can help sell these college students on the benefits of a career in distribution. We’ve identified the characteristics of individuals who excel in the construction and industrial industries and can help them secure their first job out of college.”



The GRN Coastal College Hire program delivers pre-screened and qualified talent for immediate placement and is open to companies that may only plan on hiring one person a year. The program focuses on sales, specialists and management trainee/future branch managers said Janice Salvadore, managing director of GRN’s College Hire Program.



A GRN press release said distributors can see a 20% to 33% cost reduction in their college recruitment efforts while being able to refocus their HR staff on other employee issues and their branch management team to managing the business and interviewing qualified candidates rather than the recruitment process.



For more information contact him at 508-589-6022/collegehireprogram@grncoastal.com or visit the company’s website at www.collegehire.grncoastalrecruiters.com.