Hubbell Lighting, Greenville, SC, last week cut the ribbon on its newly renovated Lighting Solutions Center ("LSC"), a 25,000 sq ft facility at Hubbell Lighting's Greenville headquarters that will serve as the centerpiece of the company’s commitment to training, education and developing new solutions as lighting technology continues to evolve, the company said in a release. In addition to the LSC, Hubbell Lighting’s 3,000-square-foot R&D labs are also ...