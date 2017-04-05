A team of elite electricians competes in Ideal Industries' 2016 National Championship.
Ideal Industries, Sycamore, Ill., has opened registration for the second annual Ideal National Championship. The competition debuted last year as a way to honor and showcase the abilities of electrical professionals, students and apprentices from across the U.S. Ideal is bring it back to search and crown new elite champion electricians, as well as award over $500,000 in cash and prizes. Registrations to compete continue through October 1, 2017. “The Ideal National Championship has ...
Register for Complete Access (Valid Email Required)
Only registered users have access to Silver content.
Registration on Electrical Wholesaling allows you exclusive access to invaluable articles and content centered around trends, policies, best practices, and case studies.