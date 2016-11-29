IMARK Group recognized several of its electrical distributor member companies for distinguished performance in 2015-2016. The award winners were announced on October 24, 2016.

The members were recognized (based on objective criteria tracked by IMARK HQ) for their effective implementation of IMARK marketing and training programs and their exemplary support of IMARK preferred suppliers. Winning companies were designated in three relative size categories, with ‘A’ being relatively smaller companies and ‘AAA’ being relatively larger. Winners are listed here from small to large in each category.

Member of the Year: Gordon Electric Supply, Inc., Kankakee, IL; Dickman Supply, Sidney, OH; Shepherd Electric Company, Inc., Baltimore, MD.

Purchasing Power Award: Cregger Company, West Columbia, SC; United Electrical Power, Garden City, NY; Walters Wholesale Electric, Signal Hill, CA.

Excellence in Sales and Marketing: Sequel Electrical Supply, Meridian, MS; Blazer Electric Supply Company, Colorado Springs, CO; Mayer Electric Supply, Birmingham, AL

GainShare Joint Planning Excellence: Electrical Sales, Inc, Vista, CA; St Louis Metro Electric Supply St. Louis, MO; ; Wholesale Electric Supply Company, Texarkana, TX

IMARK also named winners of its Distinguished Performance Awards for Suppliers. The preferred suppliers were recognized based on a member ranking process, effective implementation of IMARK marketing, communications and training programs and their support of IMARK members. Winners are listed below from small to large in each category.

Supplier of the Year: Panasonic Eco Products Division, Newark, NJ; RAB Lighting, Northvale, NJ; Acuity Brands, Conyers, GA and Legrand (Electrical Wiring Systems), West Hartford, CT.

Excellence in Marketing and Communications: Klein Tools, Lincolnshire, IL; Arlington Industries, Scranton, PA.; Southwire Company, Carrolton, GA.

Excellence in Service and Support: Kidde Safety, Mebane, NC; 3M Electrical Markets Division, Austin, TX.; Encore Wire Corporation, Mc Kinney, TX.

Excellence in Product Management and Growth: ILSCO, Cincinnati, OH, BRK Electronics, Aurora , IL(tie); Hammond Power Solutions, Baraboo, WI; Hubbell Lighting, Greenville, SC.

Sales Leadership: SATCO Products, Brentwood, NY; IDEAL Industries, Sycamore, IL; Leviton Mfg, Melville, NY.