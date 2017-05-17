The folks at Kohler Power, the engines and generators business of Kohler Co., Kohler, WI, are partnering with their local Habitat for Humanity to construct a home for a family in Sheboygan, WI. Hundreds of associates from Kohler’s engines and generators business are volunteering their time over the next several months to help build the home from the ground up. With the donation of a Kohler portable generator, which Habitat for Humanity Lakeside can use on this jobsite and future projects.

“We’re empowering our associates to come together to make a difference in the greater community,” said Tom Cromwell, group president. “Building this house is an exciting opportunity to help make a positive impact in the lives of the homeowners as well as in the community that many of our associates call home.”

Contrary to common belief, Kohler said in a release announcing the partnership, Habitat for Humanity does not give away free homes. Homeowners are required to invest their time and their sweat in the building of the home and, in return, they are offered a mortgage at zero percent interest. For those truly wanting to reach the American dream of home ownership, Habitat provides a pathway towards that goal. The cost of building the homes is borne by local companies and labor is volunteered by members of the greater community.

“A Habitat for Humanity home is a doorway to the community…it opens two ways,” said Jon Hoffman, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity Lakeside. “Our homeowners can proudly cross the threshold into a home that they can call their own and – in the other direction – the door opens to a community of hardworking volunteers who graciously stepped in to offer their support.”