Distributors are invited to join the National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors (NAW) Institute for Distribution Excellence and sponsor Strategic Pricing Associates (SPA) on Jan. 17 for a free one-hour webinar entitled “Maximizing Profits – You Get What Your People Can Negotiate.” The webinar will begin at 2 p.m. ET and will archived for on-demand listening.

Webinar attendees will learn how to win at the game of negotiation; strategies to uncover the other party's pressures; powerful negotiation tactics and countermeasures; concession-making strategies; strategies to build and maintain long-term business relationships; and proven ways to increase the other party's satisfaction. The speakers will be David Bauders, SPA’s founder, and SPA’s Skip Tucker, who has conducted negotiating seminars for the last 25 years.

To register for this webinar, click here. To access the on-demand recording of the webinar after the event, click here.