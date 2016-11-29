The NAW Institute for Distribution Excellence has released the 11th edition in its Facing the Forces of Change series. This one, subtitled “Navigating the Seas of Disruption”, provides wholesaler-distributors, their suppliers, customers, and other stakeholders with strategic insights into the key business and economic trends affecting the wholesale distribution supply chain through 2020. This study explores these changes and opportunities in light of marketplace disrupters that ...
