U.S.-based Orgatech Lighting and sister company Organic Lighting Systems announced that a move to a new modern factory and office space in Orange, CA, last month. The new building effectively expands offices and customer-support facilities over the company’s previous facility in Azusa, which it occupied for 16 years. Orgatech said its new headquarters plant and offices at 205 West Blueridge Ave., four miles east of Interstate 5, near Anaheim’s Angels Stadium, will house ...