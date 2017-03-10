Stanion Wholesale Electric, Pratt, KS, got some deserved recognition from a software provider for the way it uses its customer relationship management and business intelligence systems to track value-added services. Stanion was given the 2016 Award for Best Innovation by the Tour de Force executive team for its use of Tour de Force to quantify and track value added services they provide to their customers. Stanion has national contracts that require it to provide cost savings equal to a ...