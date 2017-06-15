Nine students from Mercy Career & Technical High School’s (Mercy CTE) junior class Graphic Design program competed to develop a secondary logo for Omni Cable. Winner Roberto Rodriguez (second from the right) won $2,000 in tuition assistance.
Omni Cable, headquartered in West Chester, PA, recently partnered with nine students from Mercy Career & Technical High School’s (Mercy CTE) Graphic Design junior class to help design a secondary logo for the company. Mercy Career & Technical High School is a private, urban career and technical high school sponsored by the Sisters of Mercy in Philadelphia. The class participated in a competition to design a secondary logo for the company that will be used for promotional ...
Register for Complete Access (Valid Email Required)
Only registered users have access to Silver content.
Registration on Electrical Wholesaling allows you exclusive access to invaluable articles and content centered around trends, policies, best practices, and case studies.