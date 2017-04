Casey Stengel, Baseball manager, player and philosopher

"The key to being a good manager is keeping the people who hate me away from those who are still undecided."

Casey Stengel managed the New York Yankees to seven World Series titles. but also suffered through a 120-loss season in the 'Amazin New York Mets' first campaign.

He was by any measure one of the real characters in baseball history. Stengel once endeared himself to local fans by hiding a bird in his ballcap and letting it loose by tipping his cap to fans.

And New York sportswriters' loved Stengel for his colorful commentary on the game. He butchered the English language in what the scribes called "Stengelese."