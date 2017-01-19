Over the past 29 years at EPCO, the constant learning about industry, product and people never stopped, and I feel like I earned an MBA at the EPCO School of Hard Knocks. Here are some things I learned that helped contribute to EPCO’s growth. I think they can help your business, too. 1. Strong business relationships are vital and key to growth and success. In my opinion, technologies such as EDI, websites, e-mail, cell ...