To quote Nobel Prize-Winning poet and song-writer Bob Dylan, “The times they are a-changin.” Yet, the more things change, the more they stay the same. As we move past planning for 2017 into executing for 2017, like most manufacturers, I am sure, my thoughts move to “The Channel.” With the increased acceptance and use of the internet for research, search, and procurement, many believe the importance of the channel is decreasing. I disagree. The channel serves many ...