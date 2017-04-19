Industrial America has certainly suffered over the past two decades, with many manufacturers moving their production offshore. And there’s no question it’s tough to adjust to the fact that the industrial market just isn’t as big as it was “Back In the Good Old Days.” But the industrial market will still provide plenty of sales opportunities for well-positioned distributors, manufacturers and reps, as you will see in this month’s feature, “Industrial ...
Verified Website Registration Required to Access this Content
Only registered, verified users have access to Gold content.
By registering on Electrical Wholesaling Magazine now, you'll not only gain access to Times & Trends: The New Realities of Industrial America, you'll get exclusive access to a large archive of premium content.
If you have already registered, please verify your account credentials to access this content.
(Email verification can be re-sent by going to your account)