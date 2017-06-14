EW's Top 10 Electrical Products for June, 2017

Electronic Sign Ballasts

The ESR Series of electronic sign ballasts is a direct replacement option for magnetic ballasts in existing T8HO and T12HO illuminated signs. The ESR Series sign ballasts increase the company’s comprehensive lineup of solutions for sign and outdoor illumination and offer another alternative for magnetic ballast replacement.

The ESR Series Electronic Sign Ballasts are designed for series lamp operation and wired for 4’ to 8’ of one-to-six lamps. The product features rapid-start operation, active power factor correction, universal input voltage (120 to 277VAC) and series lamp operation, along with a four-year warranty.

“For facility managers who aren’t ready for a full upgrade to LED, Universal’s high-efficiency ESR Series is the fastest, easiest installation option to replace existing magnetic ballasts while complying with new regulations,” said Heath Martin, product management director of sign products for Universal Lighting Technologies.

Universal Lighting Technologies/Panasonic