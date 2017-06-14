Electrical Wholesaling Magazine
EW's Top 10 Electrical Products for June, 2017

Jun 14, 2017
  • Bridgeport_0717_1025.jpg

    Fittings

    Bridgeport’s new Mighty-Merge 4357-NM Multi-Port Transition Fittings transition multiple nonmetallic cables into 3/4-inch EMT. Contractors simply squeeze the fittings’ tabs to install or remove the cables. The 4357-NM is also designed to work well well with prefabrication of bundles of nonmetallic cable. The transition fittings also allow for EMT sleeves to provide effective mechanical protection for NM cable conductors. With Bridgeport’s 4357-NM multi-port transition fittings, cable port capacity consists of one cable per port: 14/2 to 10/3; or two cables per port: 14/2, 12/2, 10/2.
    Bridgeport Fittings

    More
  • Cablofil_Snap-on_J-hook_1025.jpg

    J-Hooks

    Cablofil Snap-On CJxxCat40 J-hooks are designed for electrical contractors searching for a non-permanent, easy-to-install cabling solution. Contractors looking to add an existing tray or create a temporary cabling system can simply hang the J-hook on the lowest side wire, rotate downward, and “snap” it on the tray. Because the J-hook snaps on to an existing cable management system, it significantly reduces installation time and overall project costs. The Snap-On J-hook is designed for non-center-hung cable management systems in commercial spaces where changes need to be made quickly and at a low cost. Hospitals, sports venues, retail and office spaces often require substantial modifications on a frequent basis; the Snap-On J-hook allows contractors to make those cabling adjustments in an efficient way. It’s also ideal for special events where supplemental cabling must be temporarily installed and kept out of the way of event attendees
    Cablofil

    More
  • Universal-Lighting-ESR-Seri_1025.jpg

    Electronic Sign Ballasts

    The ESR Series of electronic sign ballasts is a direct replacement option for magnetic ballasts in existing T8HO and T12HO illuminated signs. The ESR Series sign ballasts increase the company’s comprehensive lineup of solutions for sign and outdoor illumination and offer another alternative for magnetic ballast replacement.

    The ESR Series Electronic Sign Ballasts are designed for series lamp operation and wired for 4’ to 8’ of one-to-six lamps. The product features rapid-start operation, active power factor correction, universal input voltage (120 to 277VAC) and series lamp operation, along with a four-year warranty.

    “For facility managers who aren’t ready for a full upgrade to LED, Universal’s high-efficiency ESR Series is the fastest, easiest installation option to replace existing magnetic ballasts while complying with new regulations,” said Heath Martin, product management director of sign products for Universal Lighting Technologies.

    Universal Lighting Technologies/Panasonic

    More
  • Platinum-Tools-Net-Chaser_1025.jpg

    Test Equipment

    Made in the USA, the Net Chaser Ethernet Speed Certifier and Network Tester tests and speed certifies the data-carrying capabilities of Ethernet network cables up to 1 Gb/s. They test for noise in the network, detecting faults in the cable wiring, and ensuring that cables are able to support the speed capabilities of active equipment, according to Jason Chesla, Platinum Tools Inc.’s new marketing manager. The Net Chaser also includes features for testing active network capabilities, including measurement of  Power over Ethernet (PoE).
    Platinum Tools

    More
  • Greenlee_G6_header_594.jpg

    Cable Puller

    The G6 Turbo puller is designed to improve contractor speed and efficiency. Capable of pulling 6,000 pounds of force, the company says the G6 Turbo model pulled up to 60% faster than the competition in one test. The 120V AC drive motor can pull 6,000 pounds of maximum force and 4,000 pounds continuously. Dual capstans on the G6 Turbo puller deliver faster pulling speeds across the entire load spectrum of the pull. Control boards monitor the current draw of the G6 Turbo puller motor and protect it from over loading the puller. Built-in spring loaded pins allow for quick changeovers, easy setup and eliminate the hassle of loose pieces.
    Greenlee

    More
  • Klein0717_1000.jpg

    Test Equipment

    Klein Tools recently introduced two new voltage testers that use standard replaceable test leads for added convenience. The ET60 voltage tester requires no batteries as it measures AC/DC voltage up to 600V in electrical circuits, outlets, light fixtures and anywhere else AC/DC voltage testing is required. The ET250 voltage and continuity tester incorporates an LCD display, measures AC/DC voltage up to 600V and can test GFCI protected circuits.

    “We know that many electricians personally own dedicated voltage testers and our research found that more than half of these customers express a preference for digital LCD displays on their testers,” says Sean O’Flaherty, director of product management at Klein Tools. “Knowing this, we decided to enhance our voltage tester line by delivering these new durable, easy-to-read voltage testers that use standard replaceable multimeter test leads instead of the more commonly used dedicated fixed cord sets.”
    Klein Tools

    More
  • Southwire_PVC_Bender_1025.jpg

    PVC Bender

    Extending its presence in the conduit-bending category, Southwire Tools & Equipment recently launched a new line of heavy-duty PVC conduit benders. This offering will include three PVC conduit benders, helping users increase efficiency when heating and bending PVC conduit. The line is manufactured in the USA and will feature both motorized and manual conduit-bending options.

    “The addition of Southwire’s new PVC conduit benders is part of Southwire’s ongoing strategy to offer contractors a complete line of efficient and ergonomic benders for all types and sizes of conduit,” said Tom Caldwell, Southwire’s director of equipment. “Southwire now provides a full line of conduit benders including hand benders, the BENDstation mechanical bender, power benders and PVC conduit benders.”
    Southwire

    More
  • Lutron-Vive-Wireless-Receptacle_722.jpg

    Code-Compliant Wireless Receptacle

    Launched at Lightfair, the Vive wireless lighting control system now includes a controllable wireless receptacle that meets California’s stringent Title 24 and ASHRAE 90.1 codes, which require that receptacles must automatically turn off when the room is unoccupied. This wirelessly-controllable receptacle eliminates the need for any additional components to meet code and talks directly to wireless occupancy sensors and the Vive wireless lighting control system.
    Lutron

    More
  • Milwaukee_0717_1000.jpg

    Mobile Charging for the Job-Site

    As cordless technology continues to take over the jobsite, the demand for convenient charging solutions is increasing. Tradesman are often on the go throughout the day or working on job-sites without power – making mobile charging all the more appealing.

    Now, Milwaukee has a solution with the launch of the new M18 and M12 Vehicle Charger. The new charger plugs into 12V DC outlets and accepts all M18 and M12 battery packs, charging them sequentially.

    With Milwaukee REDLINK Intelligence, this charger communicates directly with M18 and M12 battery packs to monitor cell voltage, temperature, and charge status to optimize the performance and overall life of the packs.

    As an added level of communication, the charger has protective electronics that monitor the voltage of the user’s car battery. The charger will automatically shut down to prevent excessive discharge if the vehicle battery voltage dips too low.
    Milwaukee Tool

    More
  • Atkore_PowerStrut_732.jpg

    New Corrosion-Resistant Product Line

    Power-Strut Defender is a new, corrosion-resistant product line designed for harsh outdoor environments. Atkore says independent testing shows that Power-Strut Defender is three times more corrosion-resistant than traditional hot-dip galvanized products and that it also has a major cost advantage over expensive stainless steel products. Power-Strut Defender is intended to fill the void in the market with a service life between hot-dip galvanized products and stainless steel.

    “Our performance feasibility trials tested Power-Strut Defender against hot-dip galvanized products in a continuous salt spray chamber,” says Jake Shaw, Power-Strut’s director of marketing. “High-performance products in the metal framing industry are typically only tested for 1,000 hours. Power-Strut Defender products were still going strong after 2,800 hours in the chamber.”
    Power-Strut/ Atkore International

    More

Electrical Wholesaling's Top 10 Electrical Product Picks for June, 2017 are in and are hats are off to the marketing folks at Atkore, Bridgeport, Cablofil, Greenlee, Klein Tools, Lutron, Milwaukee Tool, Platinum Tools, Southwire and Universal Lighting Technology/Panasonic for having their products selected this month.

If you have a new product that you would like considered for our monthly Top 10 LED Product Picks, please send a press release and high-resolution image (300 dpi or better) to Jim Lucy, Electrical Wholesaling's chief editor at jim.lucy@penton.com.

