EW's Top 10 Product Picks for April, 2017

Apr 21, 2017
Jim Lucy, Chief Editor
    New Tool for Working Near Live Power

    Nonconductive Tool Co., founded by electrician Warren Tarbell, has developed the Voltclaw, a simple-to-use, low-cost nonconductive tool to allow the safer management of 12AWG to 14AWG gauge electrical wiring within junction boxes, switch boxes, outlets, panels or anywhere electrical wires are installed. The company press release says that until its Voltclaw was developed, electrical wires were typically manipulated by hand or with tools designed for other purposes, such as a screwdriver or wire stripper. These methods put the electrician in danger of electrical shock, especially when metal tools are used to move wires.

    Molded from rugged, impact-resistant nylon, the Voltclaw-12 has no metal parts and is nonconductive up to 1,000V. Its smooth edges allow an electrician to safely bend and move wires without damaging insulation, unlike with standard metal tools that can nick and break insulation.

    Since ergonomics plays a role in the tool safety, the Voltclaw-12 was designed to encourage a confident grip with only minimal torque required to secure, bend and pull wires. The stress-reducing contoured grip feels natural and comfortably in a gloved hand.
    www.voltclaw.com

    Stud Finder

    The Stud Ball is a handy, simple tool from Rack-A-Tiers designed to help you quickly and easily find steel stud beams the next time you’re on the job site.  Those working in the commercial sector for years have been dealing with steel stud finders for decades, but only within the past few years have steel studs become more popular in residential construction as well.  It has 27 lbs of magnetic pull.
    Rack-A-Tiers

    Remote Operating Device for Motor Control Centers

    CBS ArcSafe, a manufacturer of remote racking and switching solutions for low- and medium-voltage switchgear, recently introduced the SecureConnect Remote Operator for Allen-Bradley CENTERLINE 2100 Motor Control Centers (MCCs) equipped with SecureConnect, allowing technicians to operate the SecureConnect safety system from up to 300 feet away, well outside the arc-flash boundary. Designed in cooperation with Rockwell Automation, the 13-lb SecureConnect Remote Operator allows technicians to remotely disconnect an individual plug-in unit or motor control bucket from the CENTERLINE vertical power bus while the enclosure door is closed and while standing up to 300 feet away.

    Prior to the introduction of the SecureConnect Remote Operator unit, technicians manually operated the SecureConnect while standing in front of an MCC. While the enclosure door provides some protection, distance is safety when it comes to avoiding arc-flash injuries.

    The new SecureConnect Remote Operator allows the technician to operate the CENTERLINE optional safety system from up to 50 feet via wired tether or up to 300 feet using CBS ArcSafe’s wireless pendant.
    CBS ArcSafe

    USB Charging Receptacles

    The new PlugTail Commercial Specification Grade USB Charging Receptacles from Legrand feature dual USB Type-A and Type-C ports to provide the convenience of mobile charging without the need for a bulky AC adaptor. They are equipped with two UL Fed Spec AC receptacles and available in 15A and 20A configurations to meet the power requirements of any commercial application.

    "We’ve already seen some major technology manufacturers begin the transition to USB Type-C ports. Like the shift from VGA to HDMI, the conversion will not happen overnight,” said Kevin Kohl, product manager – Pass & Seymour, at Legrand North America. “Legrand predicts the changeover will take several years, and USB Type-A and Type-C technologies will coexist in the market in the meantime. That’s why the new PlugTail USB Charging Receptacles feature both USB Type-A and USB Type-C ports, which enables electrical contractors the unique ability to provide their customers with quick installation, convenient charging solutions throughout the transition period.”
    Legrand

    Mobile Work Station

    Milwaukee Tool has announced the addition of a 52” Mobile Work Station to their widely popular offering of steel storage solutions. Unique to the new 52” Mobile Work Station is a raised work surface that allows users to easily clamp. It’s constructed with a reinforced angle iron frame and 5” industrial casters for ultimate durability, and designed with the function and organization options that professional users need every day.

    The raised work surface includes two pullout trays underneath for fast access to frequently used tools. The work station’s 9 drawers include 100 lb soft close slides, a center drawer with a moveable divider, and a total weight capacity of 1,800 lbs. The new work station features a power tool organizer to keep tools upright, a built-in power center for instant access to power and USB ports.
    Milwaukee Tool

    Tool Bags

    Greenlee’s Next Generation bags are engineered to reduce strain on the user and withstand wear and tear. In addition, the two backpacks allow for customization with a personalized name patch. Engineered to be rugged, the Next Generation tool bags can manage heavy loads and harsh work environments. Next Generation bags are constructed from a poly and nylon Ripstop fabric. This construction contains any tear that should ensue, maintaining the durability and utilization of the bag. “Greenlee is committed to producing ergonomic tools and products that reduce injury and increase productivity to support the professionals who use them daily,” said Dale Speggen, product manager at Greenlee. “Our network of professional contractors helped to test the Next Generation tool bags and provided valuable feedback. We are confident these durable, long-lasting and lightweight bags will help get the job done.”
    Greenlee

    Fiber-Optic Stripper

    Platinum Tools’ 5-in-1 Fiber Optic Stripper features a five-cavity design for use with a multitude of fiber optic cables; a pre-set design that ensures all cavities are precision set and no adjustments are required; and cushioned grip handles that provide positive non-slip, comfortable operation. It’s factory set and calibrated and strips a 2.8 - 3.0 mm outside jacket; 2.0 - 3.0 mm loose tube fiber; 2.0-2.4 mm outside jacket, 900 micron buffer; and 250 micron acrylate coating.
    Platinum Tools

    Heat Shrink Connection Kits

    EasyHeat is helping field engineers terminate self-regulating heating cables faster, cleaner and more cost-effectively with its new Low-Profile Quick Connections Kits. Utilizing quick-setting silicone and slip on connectors, the kit completely eliminates the need for a heating gun and shrink tubing typically used for terminating heating cables.

    EasyHeat silicone adhesive can be cold applied and does not require any heating to cure. Once the silicone adhesive is applied, the boot connector is slipped on. Termination is finished in seconds, rather than minutes. These self-regulating heating cables are for use in freeze protection, construction projects, and for industrial-based applications where liquids, such as petrochemicals, must be kept at a specific temperature for processing.
    Easy Heat/Emerson

    Universal Clamp Strap

    Bridgeport Fittings’ Mighty-Hold Universal Clamp Strap is a one-piece clamp and back strap designed to secure cable or conduit, saving time and money. It now comes with a polyolefin coating that makes the clamp strap resistant to a vast variety of corrosive chemicals and provides an extremely strong shield from corrosive environments.

    Bridgeport’s polyolefin coating offers a high level of protection, while maintaining a much more environmentally friendly final product than other coated materials on the market. The UV-resistant material’s inherent toughness also provides resistance to abrasion, chemical attack, and permeation by liquids. Nicks or cuts in the coating can be field repaired by heating the surface until the coating flows. The clamp straps also meet applicable NEC requirements and are cETLus Listed.
    Bridgeport Fittings

    Flexible Metal Conduit

    T&B Liquidtight Systems flexible metal conduit (FMC), new from Thomas & Betts (T&B), complements T&B Liquidtight Systems fittings to provide a complete system solution for wet and corrosive environments.All T&B Liquidtight Systems components are tested to the same global standards as enclosures to ensure a liquidtight installation in even the most demanding applications. They are designed to perform in a range of applications that include industrial environments, computers, and those that must meet corrosion-resistant, oil-resistant, extreme-temperature, halogen-free and food-grade requirements. In addition to providing a complete system solution for a wide range of applications.
    T&B

Congratulations to the following companies for having new products selected by Electrical Wholesaling's editors for this month's Top 10: Bridgeport Fittings, CBS ArcSafe, Easy Heat/Emerson, Greenlee, Legrand, Milwaukee Tool, Platinum Tools, Rack-A-Tiers, T&B and Volt Claw.

If you have a new product that you would like considered for our monthly Top 10 Product Galleries, please send a press release and high-resolution image (300 dpi or better) to Jim Lucy, Electrical Wholesaling's chief editor at jim.lucy@penton.com.

