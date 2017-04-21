EW's Top 10 Product Picks for April, 2017

New Tool for Working Near Live Power

Nonconductive Tool Co., founded by electrician Warren Tarbell, has developed the Voltclaw, a simple-to-use, low-cost nonconductive tool to allow the safer management of 12AWG to 14AWG gauge electrical wiring within junction boxes, switch boxes, outlets, panels or anywhere electrical wires are installed. The company press release says that until its Voltclaw was developed, electrical wires were typically manipulated by hand or with tools designed for other purposes, such as a screwdriver or wire stripper. These methods put the electrician in danger of electrical shock, especially when metal tools are used to move wires.

Molded from rugged, impact-resistant nylon, the Voltclaw-12 has no metal parts and is nonconductive up to 1,000V. Its smooth edges allow an electrician to safely bend and move wires without damaging insulation, unlike with standard metal tools that can nick and break insulation.

Since ergonomics plays a role in the tool safety, the Voltclaw-12 was designed to encourage a confident grip with only minimal torque required to secure, bend and pull wires. The stress-reducing contoured grip feels natural and comfortably in a gloved hand.

www.voltclaw.com