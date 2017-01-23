Electrical Wholesaling Magazine
Top 10 Electrical Product Picks for January 2017

Jan 23, 2017
    Compact Circuit Breakers

    The PowerPack 125A B-frame circuit breaker offers power protection in a compact size and easy installation. It’s the smallest Square D by Schneider Electric molded case circuit breaker offered in the PowerPact range and utilizes economical, thermal magnetic sensing elements in each of the various 1-, 2-, 3- and 4-pole construction types.

    Designed to be flexible, it offers integrated DIN rail and traditional back-pan mounting capabilities without extra adapter brackets. A wide variety of external mechanical operators for control panel applications complement field-installable electrical accessories that let customers easily configure the product to their specific needs. PowerPact B circuit breakers also feature EverLink creep-compensating lug technology.

    This patented, spring-based power terminal system ensures a lasting connection by mitigating the loosening effects of heat cycling or vibration. The lugs are UL listed for use directly with stranded and also fine-stranded wire up to Class K. EverLink lugs are even offered with optional built-in control wire terminals. PowerPact B circuit breakers are UL listed, ANCE, NOM, CSA, IEC, CCC, and EAC certified and CE marked for global markets. It is a Schneider Electric Green Premium product, which guarantees compliance with the most up-to-date environmental regulations.

    Schneider Electric

    EMT and Liquid-tight Fittings

    AFC Cable Systems and sister company Kaf-Tech, both leading manufacturers of electrical products headquartered in New Bedford, MA, announce an expansion to their line of electrical metallic tubing (EMT), flexible metal (flex) and liquidtight fittings for the electrical distribution industry. More than 150 new fittings items have been added. The new products increase the number of applications for which fittings are now available.

    Many new items have been added to the Liquidtight category, including malleable Liquidtight fittings with aluminum or copper grounding lugs in insulated and uninsulated versions, tubular steel Liquidtight fittings (both uninsulated and insulated), as well as combo couplings to connect Liquidtight conduit to rigid conduit.
    AFC Cable Systems

    Ladder Cable Tray System

    The Cope Trof Cable Tray system is a prefabricated metal structure featuring ventilated or solid bottoms welded to side rails. Designed for most size cables, Cope Trof Cable Tray is available in hot dip galvanized steel, pre-galvanized steel, stainless steel, and aluminum. The range of material is intended for customization to all environment. Cope Trof Cable Tray is designed for use in the power, automotive, transportation, service entranceways, data, heavy industria, and commercial industries.

    Cope/Atkore

    Terminal Blocks for Electrical Distribution Panels

    The HP Series High Power Terminal Blocks are rated 175A and 600V for electrical applications in power panel distribution and can also be used for lighter power applications, positioning the terminal blocks as a “one size fits all” product line.

    The terminal blocks are designed to transition larger wire gauge and high power mains to smaller gauge, lower power branch circuits in applications such as HVAC equipment; pump control panels; solar and wind power; motor controls; switchgear; lighting panels; and other industrial and commercial applications. All HP Series High Power Terminal Blocks comply with UL and CSA Standards.
    BlockMaster Electronics

    Zinc Grounding Connector

    Arlington's new Grounding Electrode Connector offers flexibility, convenience and cost savings. It installs from outside or inside a metal panel or metal enclosure through one of the existing 1/2- inch knockouts. There's no need to modify the box or enclosure to accommodate the connector. GC50 also eliminates the need to install lugs on a load center frame and provides strain relief for grounding conductors.
    Arlington Industries

    Meter

    With Constant Calibration architecture, the Nexus 1500+ meter is designed specifically for high accuracy applications, providing 0.06% accuracy throughout its calibration range, from 0.1 A to 20 A. Using the auto-calibrating Constant Calibration architecture circuit, this meter offers superior accuracy and stability through its temperature range.

    The meter is intended for substation and critical load metering applications and is also a power quality analyzer, providing advanced power quality measurements and reporting on most power quality events. These events include voltage surges, voltages sags, current faults, phase unbalances, harmonics, frequency and many more conditions.
    Electro Industries/GaugeTech

    UL-Approved Lighting System Designed for Industrial Enclosures

    Rittal’s LED System Light is promoted as the first UL-approved lighting system designed specifically for enclosures. The lighting is designed to shine into every corner of the industrial enclosure, from the roof to the floor. Rittal says it accomplishes this with intelligent lighting tailored to the geometry of the enclosure.

    The light may be fitted horizontally or vertically with no loss of space in the enclosure. Lights with motion detectors are equipped with a rotating LED board as standard, allowing the direction of the light to be perfectly adapted to any installation situation. With a swivel option, the light direction can be changed to spot-illuminate any part of the enclosure.
    Rittal Enclosures

    Knockout Tool

    The Max Punch XD Knockout Tool is a heavy-duty, drill-operated knockout tool designed for safety and convenience, says Tanner Hansen, product specialist. “By allowing you to use your own drill, you don’t have to keep track of an extra charger or battery pack. The tool’s design also helps eliminate the potential safety issues associated with hydraulic pumps and hoses. So, you can set up your punch and go.”

    The tool is used with an 18V cordless drill to deliver a quick, accurate knockout and features a two-piece draw stud and replaceable chuck adapter, virtually eliminating the need to send the tool in for repair. The design of this heavy-duty knockout tool allows the consumer to use most industry standard knockout dies, providing financial savings.
    Southwire

    Proximity Sensors

    Carlo Gavazzi has added to its ICB Series family of inductive proximity sensors, with the launch of the ICB12S Extra-Short Inductive Proximity Sensors. With a thread length of only 23mm and housing lengths as short as 25mm, these ultra-compact M12 sensors are designed for applications where space is limited and high performance is required.

    Features include rugged IP67 nickel-plated brass housings; extended sensing distances of up to 8mm; status LEDs which are clearly visible from any direction; a wide operating temperature range; a high switching frequency; and protection from short circuits and overloads.
    Carlo Gavazzi

    Corrosion-Resistant Aluminum Conduit Bodies

    T&B Fittings Sand Cast Aluminum Form 7 Conduit Bodies are recommended for electrical systems in harsh environments, especially where salinity or chemical compounds are present. In addition to the conduit bodies, cast covers are available in CorroStall aluminum alloy. Stamped covers in aluminum are also available.

    The conduit bodies and covers made of the CorroStall aluminum offer smooth surfaces that do not require painting, which eliminates the risk of flaking in environments where contamination is of concern, such as food and beverage processing and pharmaceutical manufacturing. In addition to the corrosion resistance of the CorroStall aluminum alloy, the conduit bodies are available in all common styles and sizes, as well as LU, the universal conduit elbow that is unique to T&B, which replaces styles LL, LR, LB and C in most applications.
    Thomas & Betts/ABB

January's Top 10 Electrical Product Picks are in and EW's editors would like to congratulate the product management teams from Thomas and Betts, AFC/Atkore, Arlington Fittings, Carlo Gavazzi, Cope/Atkore, Electro Industries, Schneider Electric, Southwire, Rittal Enclosures, If you have a new product that you would like considered for our monthly Top 10 Product Picks, please send a press release and high-resolution image (300 dpi or better) to Jim Lucy, Electrical Wholesaling's chief editor at jim.lucy@penton.com.

