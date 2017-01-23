Top 10 Electrical Product Picks for January 2017

Compact Circuit Breakers

The PowerPack 125A B-frame circuit breaker offers power protection in a compact size and easy installation. It’s the smallest Square D by Schneider Electric molded case circuit breaker offered in the PowerPact range and utilizes economical, thermal magnetic sensing elements in each of the various 1-, 2-, 3- and 4-pole construction types.

Designed to be flexible, it offers integrated DIN rail and traditional back-pan mounting capabilities without extra adapter brackets. A wide variety of external mechanical operators for control panel applications complement field-installable electrical accessories that let customers easily configure the product to their specific needs. PowerPact B circuit breakers also feature EverLink creep-compensating lug technology.

This patented, spring-based power terminal system ensures a lasting connection by mitigating the loosening effects of heat cycling or vibration. The lugs are UL listed for use directly with stranded and also fine-stranded wire up to Class K. EverLink lugs are even offered with optional built-in control wire terminals. PowerPact B circuit breakers are UL listed, ANCE, NOM, CSA, IEC, CCC, and EAC certified and CE marked for global markets. It is a Schneider Electric Green Premium product, which guarantees compliance with the most up-to-date environmental regulations.

Schneider Electric