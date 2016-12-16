Top 10 LED Picks for December, 2016

Low-Profile LED Ceiling Luminaire

Emerson has expanded its energy-efficient line of Appleton Mercmaster LED Low Profile hazardous and ordinary location luminaries to include a 347-480V AC model for applications including warehouses, loading docks and production areas. Along with existing Mercmaster 120-277V AC luminaries, the new 347-480V AC models deliver a safe, reliable lighting solution that performs in even the worst operating conditions, while reducing the plant's energy, maintenance and labor costs up to 70%.

The fixtures are designed for mounting heights up to 15 feet, or where OSHA regulations limit the use of ladders resulting in lower mounting heights for fixtures. With an installed profile of only six inches and weighing just 9 lbs., the luminaries are also perfect in locations where fixture weight must be minimized. The long-life (60,000+ hours) LEDs are deisgned for difficult to re-lamp areas or where re-lamping will cause production lines to be stopped during lamp maintenance.

Appleton Emerson