Top 10 LED Picks for December, 2016

Dec 16, 2016
Comments 0
  • Acclaim_Lighting_flex_tube_1005.jpg

    Flexible LED Tube

    Flex Tube SE RGB is a side-emitting, outdoor-rated, flexible LED tube providing virtually any color combination for exterior lighting applications. Controlled with a DMX-512 for dimming options, Flex Tube SE RGB provides a 160-degree beam angle, while operating off of 24V DC power.

    It’s available in color temperatures of 2,700K, 3,000K 3,500K and 4,000K and provides 120 lumens, while consuming only 3.3W of power per foot. Flex Tube maintains 70% of its lumens for 50,000 hours at 77 degrees F. For long-term performance, Flex Tube SE RGB features a white UV-stabilized coated, saltwater-resistant, flexible PVC jacket with a silicone top; a  IP68-rating, The product is submersible to 3 feet.

    Acclaim Lighting

    More
  • appleton_MercLoProfile_1025.jpg

    Low-Profile LED Ceiling Luminaire

    Emerson has expanded its energy-efficient line of Appleton Mercmaster LED Low Profile hazardous and ordinary location luminaries to include a 347-480V AC model for applications including warehouses, loading docks and production areas. Along with existing Mercmaster 120-277V AC luminaries, the new 347-480V AC models deliver a safe, reliable lighting solution that performs in even the worst operating conditions, while reducing the plant's energy, maintenance and labor costs up to 70%.

    The fixtures are designed for mounting heights up to 15 feet, or where OSHA regulations limit the use of ladders resulting in lower mounting heights for fixtures. With an installed profile of only six inches and weighing just 9 lbs., the luminaries are also perfect in locations where fixture weight must be minimized. The long-life (60,000+ hours) LEDs are deisgned for difficult to re-lamp areas or where re-lamping will cause production lines to be stopped during lamp maintenance.
    Appleton Emerson

    More
  • barron_mc_1025.jpg

    Outdoor LED Fixtures

    The Trace*Lite MC (mini canopy) is a compact, slim 10-inch profile qualifying for DLC premium listing which maximizes utility rebates. The listed MC produces 4,845 lumens while consuming only 42W, all while dispersing an even light distribution with its specially engineered low-glare optic for applications such as libraries, pharmacy drive-thrus, schools, parking garages and truck stops.

    Trace*Lite’s NEW LHB (linear highbay) series is offered in three wattage packages: 105W (2-foot x 2-foot), 200W (2-foot x 4-foot) and 320W (2’x4’), delivering up to 132 LPW efficacy for applications in stores, factories, warehouses, gymnasiums and other applications that utilize a traditional HID or linear fluorescent highbay with mounting heights up to 50-feet.
    Barron Lighting Group

    More
  • Cree_LTG-LS-FD-SurfaceAmbient-1025.jpg

    Linear LED Luminaires

    The new LS-FD High Efficiency linear luminaire provides 130 lumens per watt as a replacement for linear fluorescent lighting in retail, industrial or commercial spaces. A full-length lens housing allows multiple fixtures to be quickly installed for seamless, uniform illumination. The luminaire also features new product enhancements that allow fast and easy installation for a no-hassle upgrade from fluorescent strip and wrap fixtures.

    The luminaire is DesignLights Consortium Premium qualified for maximum utility rebates and energy savings, often with a payback of two years or less. It's backed by an industry-leading 10-year warranty and offers a 75,000-hour lifetime at 35 C.
    Cree

    More
  • Killark_KWPL-Series_275.jpg

    LED Wall Pack

    The KWPL Series LED Wallpack has an impact-resistant tempered lens and corrosion-resistant, copper-free aluminum housing along with a Type 4X rating for the harshest of conditions. It’s available in a wide range of lumen outputs.
    Killark/Hubbell Lighting

    More
  • Legrand_DW_544.jpg

    Occupancy Sensor

    The Wattstopper DW-311 Dual Technology 0-10V Dimming Wall Switch Occupancy Sensor provides building and energy code compliant occupancy and 0-10V dimming control for LED lighting applications. The DW-311 extends control to small and medium-sized applications including rooms with partitions such as restrooms, large offices, conference rooms with cubical walls, and classrooms.

    This sensor features Wattstopper dual technology, which combines Passive Infrared (PIR) and ultrasonic technologies to easily detect minor and major movements in spaces that may have obstacles that impede direct line of sight movement to the sensor. The occupancy sensor is designed to offer a simple code-compliant ASHRAE 90.1 (2010) and California Title 24 (2016) solution for retrofit upgrades.
    WattStopper/Legrand

    More
  • Litetronics-1X4-Retrofit-Connectability_1025.jpg

    LED Retrofit Kits

    Adding to its line of 32W 1-foot x 4-foot LED RetroFit Kits, Litetronics’ new 16W and 45W RetroFit Kits simplify in-line installations in large retail, cove lighting, and manufacturing strip fixture applications. Installers can now electrically link more RetroFits from one power source by chaining together up to 36 one-tube 16W RetroFit Kits, 12 two-tube 45W RetroFit Kits, or 18 32W RetroFit Kits (up from the nine that could be chained together with the previous-generation 32W RetroFits). The ability to directly daisy-chain more RetroFit products reduces installation time by eliminating the need to have each fixture wired into the branch power.

    All of the Litetronics’ RetroFit Kit fixtures are available in 3,500K, 4,000K, and 5,000K color temperatures, offer an 85,000-hour rated life, feature rare earth magnets to secure the product in place during installation, and carry a seven-year warranty.
    Litetronics

    More
  • ModernForms_WAC_Escher_1025.jpg

    LED Wall Sconce

    The Escher LED wall sconce offers different dramatic views of the intertwined metal bands with varying ambient light levels. ADA and Title 24 energy compliant, this low-profile design enables the luminaire to mount vertically or horizontally depending on the application. Featured in a titanium and white architectural finishes, the 11W luminaire has a 3,000K color temperature with a high 90 CRI and a long 85,000 hour life. The luminaire is 14 inches tall and six inches wide and can either operate on 120W systems or be modified for 220-277W systems.
    Modern Forms / WAC Lighting

    More
  • Shattershield-Hybrid_1025.jpg

    Multi-Purpose LED Fixture

    The new Incoplas LED Hybrid is designed as an area light, flood light or wall pack and is configured as such with various mounting, optic and lens options. It replaces 100W and 250W metal-halide lamps and is backed by a five-year warranty. Available in packages of 45W - 5,000 lumens, and 9W - 10,000 lumens, every Incoplas LED Hybrid fixture is tailored to each customer’s specification.

    The concept of the Incoplas LED Hybrid fixture was derived from Shat-R-Shield’s customers’ desire to outfit an entire facility with a uniform look for all light sources while maintaining performance requirements in adverse elements. Shat-R-Shield’s core markets of food processing, packaging, cosmetic and pharmaceutical manufacturing demand certifications that meet requirements set forth by NSF and USDA. This vapor-tight fixture is UL, cUL, UL Wet Location, and DLC certified. Other ratings include IP69K, IP66, NEMA 4X, NEMA 5, UL 1598 and UL 1598A.
    Shat-R-Shield

    More
  • WAC_VoltaPhoto_900.jpg

    LED Downlight

    The new 4.5-inch Volta LED downlight features a single piece die-cast aluminum self-flanged trims, complete with round, square, trimmed and trimless apertures, and lumen output options, which are individually specifiable. The flexible, controllable platform employs universal voltage with 0-10V dimming included, standard. Tool-less serviceability of the driver and replaceable LEDs promote sustainability. The versatile luminaire has a universal input voltage ranging from 120V-277V, with a choice of 15W, 25W and 36W to meet energy codes and power consumption needs. Wet location listed, Volta offers vertical and horizontal adjustment for accenting and sloped ceiling applications.
    WAC Lighting

    More

Congratulations to Acclaim Lighting, Appleton/Emerson, Barron Lighting, Cree, Killark/Hubbell Lighting,  Litetronics, Modern Forms, Shat-R-Shield, Wattstopper/Legrand and WAC Lighting for having their LED products selected this month as EW's Top 10 LEDs for December, 2016.

If you have a new product that you would like considered for our monthly Top 10 LED Product Picks, please send a press release and high-resolution image (300 dpi or better) to Jim Lucy, Electrical Wholesaling's chief editor at jim.lucy@penton.com

