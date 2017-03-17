Electrical Wholesaling Magazine
Top 10 LED Picks for March 2017

Mar 17, 2017
    High Bay & Canopy LEDs

    The Trace*Lite LPC (low profile canopy) is an ultra slim profile 8-inch canopy engineered for use in compact spaces or lower mounting heights. The specially designed, UV stabilized lens optimizes visual comfort without sacrificing lighting efficacy and the robust construction allows for universal surface or pendant mounting. Schools, libraries, pharmacy drive thru lanes and truck stop sites are enhanced by optimizing the quality of light, increasing focus on tasks and creating a safer environment. The 120VAC light engine delivers 1,905 lumens while consuming only 20W. Trace*Lite’s NEW ALH (architectural linear highbay) series’ slim profile is designed for retail, large meeting spaces, gymnasiums, commercial and other applications that normally utilize a traditional HID or linear fluorescent highbay.

    Designed for mounting heights up to 50-feet, the ALH features LED light engines with diffused lens optics to deliver exceptional light quality and uniform distribution for any task. This 200W, 4-foot luminaire produces over 25,300 lumens and is suited for high ambient temperatures up to 50°C.
    Barron Lighting

    LED Lighting Controls

    The Dialog Room Controller 2 is designed for light and receptacle control of offices, classrooms, and other defined spaces. The stand-alone system is factory configured with wall station switches, occupancy and daylight sensors that connect to the controller through a low-voltage power and data network. It’s a simplified, value engineered model that features Plug ‘N Control functionality for up to two separate 20A loads and two independent 0-10V dimming channels.

    To ensure code compliance (ASHRAE, CEC Title 24) and make product selection easier, the Dialog Room Controller 2 is offered in kitted systems that arrive on site packaged and labelled for specific rooms. All peripherals (occupancy sensors, daylight sensors, and switches) use a two-wire 18AWG power and data bus to make networking devices faster and less expensive than Ethernet cable. The design minimizes wiring complications by mounting the controller directly to a junction box using the incorporated ½ inch chase nipple. Color-coded labels correspond with wires and connection details inside the wiring compartment clearly identify proper connections. To make the addition of lighting controls simple, it is 120/277/347VAC configured, UL and CSA certified, and plenum rated in the United States and Canada.
    Douglas Lighting Controls/Panasonic

    LED Recessed Luminaires

    A low-profile LED recessed luminaire, Equation 2 is available in multiple sizes; 1x1, 1x4, 2x2, and 2x4; recessed, surface and suspended mounting options; and standard or high efficiency lumen outputs. An optional MicroGlow lens, a precision molded acrylic lens with micro-prisms provides uniform illumination with controlled brightness and a soft visual appearance.

    Its simple angular structure is designed to add to its versatility, while a cost-competitive price point and quick availability. The luminaire is part of the company’s 5-Day Quickship program.
    Focal Point llc

    IP65-Rated LED

    HyLite LED Lighting’s new Lotus LED Line was designed with versatility in mind. It has a 180° adjustable mounting arm that allows installation in multiple positions and at different lengths for use in a wide variety of applications including recessed cans, canopy lights, parking garage fixtures, parking lot lights, flood/spot lights, high ceilings, and high/low bays.

    The LED Lotus is available in sizes ranging from 20W to 100W to replace anything up to 400W metal-halide and high-pressure sodium lamps with up to 80% energy savings. It also offers a 120° beam angle, 140 LPW and 60,000 hours of rated life. And with an IP65 rating, the HyLite Lotus is completely protected from contact, dust, and water splashes. Waterproof quick-connectors make the Lotus ideal for temporary lighting.
    HyLiteLED Lighting/ARVA

    LED Fixture for Food Processing Locations

    Designed and built to all the latest NEC, CEC standards and stands up to severe testing, the LALFP is designed for both harsh and hazardous location food processing installations where NSF/ANSI Splash and Non-Food Zones - Food Equipment Certification is required. The fixture is comprised of a rugged Copper-Free, anodized housing and impact resistant polycarbonate lens. The fixture is offered in both NPT and metric entries.

    Killark/Hubbell

    WiFi Lighting Control System

    The Decora Smart with Wi-Fi Technology, offers remote access, app-based scheduling and voice control. The new product family is designed to simplify home lighting control from anywhere by automating interior and exterior lights using the free My Leviton app. The devices can also be connected to Amazon Echo, Dot, Tap or Alexa-embedded products, like the Nucleus touchscreen intercom, to provide voice control through commands such as “Alexa, turn living room lamp to 33%.” The Decora Smart with Wi-Fi Technology product family includes both 600W and 1000W in-wall dimmers and 15 Amp switches that are all multi-way capable, as well as plug-in outlets and plug-in dimmers.
    Leviton

    LED Fixtures for Hospital Rooms

    Hubbell Lighting’s Healthcare Solutions has introduced the Evexia and MediMode fixtures for patient rooms. “We have focused on the needs of the patient, medical personnel and facility management to create solutions that support the healing process and respond to the operational concerns of these facilities,” said John Hollander, director of brand development at Hubbell Lighting. “In the patient room specifically, the lighting must support tasks that range from a patient reading a magazine to a physician conducting a critical medical evaluation. This can only be accomplished with luminaire designs that are more architectural and less institutional in appearance – responding to the movement of a more inviting and relaxed environment for the patient.” The MediMode fixture shown here is available in both 2×4 and 2×2 sizes, and an optional full-lensed door is available with a stainless steel hinge (IP 65 rated) or with perimeter screws (IP 65 and NSF2 rated).
    Hubbell Lighting

    Rail-Mounted LED Fixtures

    Cylo, a new cylindrical LED rail head from Nora Lighting, offers an array of versatile adjustment features, including full rotation aiming and two beam spreads. With sleek contemporary lines, Cylo is offered in three sizes and can be attached anywhere along a Nora 120V Rail System for wall, cabinet and display illumination or overall lighting. Fixtures are constructed from die-cast aluminum with finishes in bronze or brushed nickel. Each Cylo also includes a field changeable 25° spot and 50° narrow flood.

    The Cylo series is fully dimmable and can be specified as an 8W (600L), 20W (1400L) or 32W (2800L) LED fixture. The 8W and 20W models feature AC driven COB LEDs and the 32W has a DC-driven COB with driver. Color temps include 3,000K and 4,000K with 80+ CRI. Cylo is Energy Star¬ and cULus listed.
    Nora Lighting

    Tunable White LED Modules for Wall and Ceiling Luminaires

    With its new CLE Tunable White modules, Tridonic is adding components for round wall and ceiling luminaires to its tunable white portfolio. The color temperature can be set dynamically between 3,000 K and 6,000 K, with the luminous flux remaining constant. The CLE Premium modules are tailored to round wall and ceiling luminaires and are only available as precalibrated sets. In addition to four or eight LED modules, which lead to module diameters of 261 mm, 401 mm or 541 mm, the sets contain low-profile LED Drivers.
    Tridonic

    LED Fixture

    Regardless of whether track, ceiling-recessed or pendant – with ONICO it is easy to design technically consistent lighting solutions for retail areas. Thanks to a discrete design and the integrated control gear, this concept is also suitable for worldwide use. The LED module and reflector are simply selected from the construction kit according to the required lighting properties.
    Zumtobel

Our March, 2017 picks are in for the Top 10 LEDs of the month and we would like to congratulate the folks from Barron Lighting, Douglas Lighting Controls, Focal Point, Hubbell Lighting, HyLiteLED Lighting/ARVA, Killark Lighting, Leviton, Nora Lighting, Tridonic and Zumtobel.
If you have a new product that you would like considered for our monthly Top 10 LED Product Picks, please send a press release and high-resolution image (300 dpi or better) to Jim Lucy, Electrical Wholesaling's chief editor at jim.lucy@penton.com.

