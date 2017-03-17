Top 10 LED Picks for March 2017

High Bay & Canopy LEDs

The Trace*Lite LPC (low profile canopy) is an ultra slim profile 8-inch canopy engineered for use in compact spaces or lower mounting heights. The specially designed, UV stabilized lens optimizes visual comfort without sacrificing lighting efficacy and the robust construction allows for universal surface or pendant mounting. Schools, libraries, pharmacy drive thru lanes and truck stop sites are enhanced by optimizing the quality of light, increasing focus on tasks and creating a safer environment. The 120VAC light engine delivers 1,905 lumens while consuming only 20W. Trace*Lite’s NEW ALH (architectural linear highbay) series’ slim profile is designed for retail, large meeting spaces, gymnasiums, commercial and other applications that normally utilize a traditional HID or linear fluorescent highbay.

Designed for mounting heights up to 50-feet, the ALH features LED light engines with diffused lens optics to deliver exceptional light quality and uniform distribution for any task. This 200W, 4-foot luminaire produces over 25,300 lumens and is suited for high ambient temperatures up to 50°C.

Barron Lighting