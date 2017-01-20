Encore Wire presented 3E (Electrical Engineering & Equipment Co.), Windsor Heights, IA, with their Distributor of Excellence Award for 2016, which is given to a select group of distributors for their business excellence in performance and engagement in direct to-customer results across traditional and newly emerging channels.

This award was presented by Joe Bertsch Jr., president, Bertsch Electrical Sales (left), to 3E’s President & COO, Steve Van Brocklin (center) and Mike Tilley, V.P. customer development (right) at 3E's Annual Sales & Planning Meeting held in Des Moines, Iowa (January 11-13, 2017).

3E is ranked #34 on Electrical Wholesaling's 2016 Top 200 listing.