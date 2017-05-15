Eaton Corp., Peachtree City, announced the winners of its annual SOURCE Awards, the 40th year the company (or predecessors) have selected what they consider the most exceptional new lighting design projects. The six professional awards and seven student awards were presented last week at Lightfair International 2017 in Philadelphia. The annual competition, begun in 1977, “focuses on furthering the understanding, knowledge and function of lighting as a primary element in design and ...