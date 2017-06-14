EW's Top 10 LED Picks for June, 2017

Title 24 JA8-Compliant LED Lamps

MaxLite has launched a full line of LED lamps certified to meet Joint Appendix 8 (JA8) of the Title 24 2016 building code requirements for California. SKUs include 40W, 60W 75W and 100W equivalent "A" lamps with enclosed-rated options; MR16 (low-voltage and line voltage GU10 base lamp); BR30; and A19 and B10 vintage filament styles.

All JA8-compliant models are dimmable, low flicker and have a 90-plus color rendering index (CRI). Although they are designed to meet the strict performance requirements established by the California Energy Commission under Title 24, the Energy Star-certified lamps are available to all markets as high-quality lamp solutions for residential and commercial applications.

MaxLite