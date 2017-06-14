Electrical Wholesaling Magazine
Home > Green Market > Lighting > EW's Top 10 LED Picks for June, 2017

EW's Top 10 LED Picks for June, 2017

Jun 14, 2017
Comments 0
  • MaxLite_JA8Lamps_800.jpg

    Title 24 JA8-Compliant LED Lamps

    MaxLite has launched a full line of LED lamps certified to meet Joint Appendix 8 (JA8) of the Title 24 2016 building code requirements for California. SKUs include 40W, 60W 75W and 100W equivalent "A" lamps with enclosed-rated options; MR16 (low-voltage and line voltage GU10 base lamp); BR30; and A19 and B10 vintage filament styles.

    All JA8-compliant models are dimmable, low flicker and have a 90-plus color rendering index (CRI). Although they are designed to meet the strict performance requirements established by the California Energy Commission under Title 24, the Energy Star-certified lamps are available to all markets as high-quality lamp solutions for residential and commercial applications.
    MaxLite

    More
  • Legrand_RACCESS1_350.jpg

    Connected Lighting Services

    DLM with RACCESS is designed to provide a superior installation and startup experience to electrical contractors,and to deliver the best first-year experience to facility directors and building owners and provides assurance of high customer satisfaction to specifiers.

    Benefits include efficient startup and commissioning with diagnostic checks that ensure devices are connected to the network prior to onsite startup; swift response times from dedicated system experts that can address programming, configuration, and troubleshooting issues remotely; time and cost savings by streamlining installation and helping close out jobs faster with support for punch list items and last minute sequence of operations changes; and peace of mind with a secure and remote connection, independent of a company’s IT network.
    Legrand/Wattstopper/Eliot

    More
  • Kichler_16221AZT30TR_1025.jpg

    LED Landscape Flood

    Available in three sizes, the C-Series Landscape Floods provide added security for a variety of applications. The collection offers a post with photoeye option and ½-inch Knuckle, Slip Fit or Trunnion mounting capabilities. The C-Series Floods feature an integrated cowl and offer 6x5, 7x5 or 7x6 flood beams. These fixtures generate 1,000-2,000, 3,000 to 4,200 or 7,300 lumens based on size selected, and 3,000K/4,000K color temperatures. The series is finished in Architectural Bronze and Textured Black.
    Kichler Lighting

    More
  • Hubbell_Utilibay-LED-Highba.jpg

    LED High Bays

    The Hubbell Industrial UTB is a versatile LED highbay designed to light gyms, industrial, multi-purpose rooms in schools and churches and retail. Its simple, straightforward design is meant to provide high-quality light economically. It's available in a 28,000 lumen version and a 18,000 lumen version. Five different reflector options are available, all 16 inches in diameter at the bottom.  The basic fixture is offered in 4,000K and 5,000K color temperatures. 
    Hubbell Lighting

    More
  • Forest-Wall-PAckWML20W,30W..jpg

    LED Wall Pack

    Forest Lighting’s new LED Wall Pack, available in two models- 20W to 80W. It’s designed to be highly affordable and to provide excellent light coverage to loading docks, parking areas, walkways and similar applications. The fixtures come with a five-year warranty and has the following specifications:

    • Color temperature – 5,000K
    • CRI >80
    • Input Voltage 120-277V , 50/60Hz
    • Dimension 15 inches x 9.3 inches x 7.5 inches.

    Forest Lighting

    More
  • EYE-GR-Series-LED-Pathway-a.jpg

    Pathway and Roadway Illumination with LEDs

    When a softer light is needed for illuminating pathways and roadways, 3,000K is the color temperature of choice. Now the easy-to-install GR Series LED Pathway and Roadway Luminaires are available with a 3,000K color temperature to provide that warm white glow. With optics that put the delivered lumens on task, users can do more with less overall output and high efficacy. The 41W GR Series LED Pathway and Roadway Luminaire is designed to replace 100W to 125W HID lighting systems.
    EYE Lighting

    More
  • Acclaim_Lighting_Pixel_Bar_1025.jpg

    Seamless Strip of LED Lighting

    Pixel Bar is an outdoor-rated, pixel-controllable, direct-view LED fixture that enhances interior and exterior applications requiring seamless strips of light available in Spectrum RGBW, RGBA, and dynamic white (2,700 to 6,000K). It comes with both rounded and flat diffused lens options, offering beam angles of 180 and 120 degrees respectively.

    An internal 90-277VAC auto switching power supply with DMX/RDM controls operates the LED fixture. Easily linked with a multi-pin, single-cable system, Pixel Bar’s LED fixtures attach to surfaces with a bolt or screw. They can interconnect for up to 100 feet, providing 100 lumens per foot, while consuming only 8W per foot. With its IP66 rating for wet locations, Pixel Bar maintains 70%  of its lumens at 100,000 hours and performs at temperatures between -40 to 122 F degrees.
    Acclaim Lighting

    More
  • Eaton_LumaWattPro_1025.jpg

    Connected Lighting System

    LumaWatt Pro Connected Lighting System powered by Enlighted allows enterprise customers to take advantage of the system’s advanced light-emitting diode (LED) lighting technologies and wireless sensing capabilities to acquire actionable, granular data on lighting energy performance, space utilization, real time location services and building system integration.

    The simplified system delivers a highly advanced Internet of Things (IoT) solution to gain operational efficiencies that go beyond lighting. This connected lighting and sensor solution for indoor and outdoor spaces is ideal for large commercial offices, industrial/manufacturing spaces and healthcare facilities.
    Eaton

    More
  • Focus_Lighting_720.jpg

    Suspended LED Luminaire

    Obscura is intended to be a sleek,sophisticated linear suspended luminaire that exudes an air of mystery with a seemingly invisible light source. LEDs reflect off the geometric shaped figure onto the thin frosted acrylic blades achieving 80% indirect and 20% direct distribution. The optical design creates a wide batwing distribution for increased spacing between luminaires (up to 16-foot on center).

    Meeting the stringent energy efficiency standards of the DesignLights Consortium (DLC) with its soft yet powerful illumination (up to 129 LPW), Obscura creates uniformity on the ceiling and workplane, making it ideal for offices, conference rooms and hospitality environments. It come in lengths from 4-foot to 12 foot in one foot increments.
    Focal Point

    More
  • ModernFormsCatalyst_1025.jpg

    LED Chandelier

    Catalyst is designed with adjustable arms and mouth-blown free formed art glass diffusers to customize the look. They can be mounted individually or grouped together to create larger chandeliers for ballrooms, lobbies and large living areas. The modern adjustable luminaire in polished nickel is offered in three sizes — with eight, nine or 10 lights. The luminaires are offered in a 3,000K with a CRI of 90 and deliver lumens up to 1,000-plus. Full range dimming is available. The luminaires operate on a universal driver for 120V-220V-277V systems.
    Modern Forms

    More

  • Related Galleries / Refresh Gallery

Our Top 10 LED picks for June are in. Congratulations to the product managers and the marketing teams from Acclaim Lighting, Eaton, EYE Lighting, Focal Point, Forest Lighting, Hubbell Lighting, Kichler Lighting, Legrand/Wattsopper, Maxlite and Modern Forms.

If you have a new product that you would like considered for our monthly Top 10 LED Product Picks, please send a press release and high-resolution image (300 dpi or better) to Jim Lucy, Electrical Wholesaling's chief editor at jim.lucy@penton.com.

 

 

Discuss this Gallery 0

Post new comment
or register to use your Electrical Wholesaling Magazine ID

 

Webinars
White Papers
Jan 12, 2017
White Paper

The Competitive Advantage of Mobility

Since mobile devices are so commonplace in our personal lives, we expect the same functionality in our work lives. This has become a challenge for distributors. In particular, many distributors are seeing rising expectations among their customers for faster and better service, wherever they—or their customers—are based. To meet these expectations, you need to ensure that your employees—wherever they are—can access your business system, and communicate quickly and efficiently with customers and employees at other locations....More
Jul 12, 2016
White Paper

Becoming a Digital Distributor 1

There’s no question eCommerce has changed the distribution landscape. · It’s changed how you find, engage, and retain customers · It’s changed your relationship with customers and the skills your people need to serve them · It’s become a necessary business tool...More
Apr 18, 2016
White Paper

Growing a Modern, Integrated Distribution Business 2

In recent years, distributors have seen their markets drastically change with new competitors and new product categories appearing almost daily, and customers wanting to change the way they buy products and services. And when markets change, distributors must change....More

Electrical Jobs Today

 

More Jobs >>

Connect With Us
EwWeb.com
Electrical Wholesaling Magazine Related Sites

Copyright © 2017 Penton

Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×