Here are some of key events in the solar, wind, lighting and electric vehicle markets this year.
Jan. 31-Feb. 2
DOE Solid-State Lighting R&D Workshop
Long Beach, CA. Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy
Registration info
February 19-22
NAILD Annual Conference Orlando, Fla., National Association of Independent Lighting Distributors (NAILD)
www.naild.org
April 25
Green California Summit
Sacramento, CA Green Technology
Details
May 7–11
2017 Lightfair International
Philadelphia; Illuminating Engineering Society (IES) /
International Association of Lighting Designers (IALD)
www.lightfair.com
May 22-25
AWEA International
Anaheim, American Wind Energy Association (AWEA)
www.windpowerexpo.org
Sept 10-13
Solar Power International
Las Vegas, Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA)
Info