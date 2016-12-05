Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc., Melville, NY, acquired ConTech Lighting, a leading, Chicago-based lighting manufacturer, to build out its capabilities to offer complete lighting systems.

The ConTech Lighting acquisition marks Leviton’s second in the lighting industry in the U.S. as the company looks to expand further into this market. In May 2015, the company announced their acquisition of Intense Lighting, , a manufacturer of LED luminaires based in Anaheim, CA.

“As a leading lighting manufacturer in sustainability, performance and design, ConTech Lighting is a perfect fit into the Leviton family of products, brands and services,” said Don Hendler, Leviton’s CEO said in a press release. “We are excited to enhance Leviton’s lighting offerings and broaden our portfolio of solutions for customers together with ConTech Lighting.”

Following the acquisition, John Ranshaw, president and CEO of ConTech Lighting, will report to Larizadeh. Leviton and ConTech Lighting will continue to maintain their separate agent networks and distribution channels following the acquisition to ensure that customers continue to receive the attention and service they’ve come to expect.

Al Hubbard, chairman of E&A companies and owner of ConTech Lighting, said he is proud of what the ConTech Lighting team has accomplished over the last 18 years.

“ConTech Lighting President John Ranshaw and Vice President Tim Brennan led a team of talented people that took a small importer of light fixtures and turned it into a large, engineering-driven light fixture company on the leading edge of LED technology,” said Hubbard said in the release. “We are delighted to see Leviton embrace the company’s success and proud that ConTech Lighting and its employees will be associated with such a highly respected and successful family-owned company.”