Lutron Electronics, Coopersburg, PA, announced the winners of its 2016 5-Star Lighting Showroom Awards. The awards honor lighting showrooms that provide an immersive experience for customers to see and feel Lutron products, actively engaging and intriguing their clients. These honorees join an elite group of only 48 showrooms awarded this honor since the program’s inception. Winners were recently announced at an awards dinner held during this year’s Lightovation event in Dallas, ...