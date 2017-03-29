​Rexel Energy Solutions (RES), a specialized business unit of Rexel USA based in Taunton, MA, recently unveiled a national team of lighting and controls experts to support ESCOs (energy service companies) across the country.

Since 1942, the Rexel Energy Solutions team, formerly Munro Distributing Co. Inc. (which Rexel purchased in a 2012 acquisition), has provided electrical and energy conservation solutions and support to contractors, ESCOs, and utility partners nationwide. With a team built to support energy-efficiency providers from specification and quotation through post-construction support, Rexel Energy Solutions is focused on improving their customer's cash flow and reducing their construction expense.

Rexel Energy Solutions has implemented this initiative to expand their ESCO support infrastructure beyond their existing geography for stronger national coverage of ESCO customers. In addition to their existing teams in Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Indiana, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania and California, they have recently added sales teams in Tennessee, Minnesota, and Illinois, and additional personnel in California, New York and North Carolina. They're also in the process of adding teams in the Midwest, as well as the Dallas Fort Worth area, Salt Lake City, Wyoming, Virginia, the Pacific Northwest, and Colorado.

"We're excited about the recent additions to our team and are confident that they will help to bring our unique solutions to ESCOs nationwide," said Scott Munro, President of Rexel Energy Solutions, in the press release. "Our team of lighting and control specialists acts as trusted advisors and partners to ESCO customers. Essentially, we are an extension of our customers' teams and possess the knowledge, experience, and relationships to act quickly and creatively to keep projects on schedule and under budget."

Along with this expansion, they've recently rebranded, launching a redesigned website and a new tagline - "Energizing the ESCO World." As their tagline implies, RES has strengthened its suite of capabilities, and its team of lighting experts, exclusively around providing tailored solutions to ESCOs.

"For over 20 years, our team's strong suit has been providing dedicated support and creative logistics for ESCO customers, including the ‘Super 16’ ESCO companies, Energy Service Performance Contractors, electrical contractors performing ESCO work, and ESCOs working closely with utility companies," Munro said. "The alignment of our project specification and management teams with the ESCOs development-to-construction teams allows us to offer our unique services throughout the entire project cycle, providing significant savings to our customers by simplifying the specification process, speeding up construction schedules with quick and creative issue resolution and onsite support, tailored project management, custom inventory solutions, and more."

The revamped www.rexelenergy.com offers quick and intuitive access to essential information about the company's services and highlights their custom lighting and controls solutions and tailored logistical support that they provide to ESCOs nationwide. It also provides a variety of resources designed specifically for ESCOs and highlights their tailored solutions, including lighting design, product vetting, project specification and management, customized inventory and logistic solutions, and specialized solutions for utility-driven programs.

Rexel operates through a network of some 2,000 branches in 32 countries, with more than 27,000 employees. The Group's sales were €13.2 billion (approximately US $14.2 billion) in 2016.