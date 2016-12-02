WAC Lighting, Port Washington, NY, hosted its first Landscape Lighting Summit on Nov. 4-5 for landscape contractors and other industry professionals from around the nation. The event was held at WAC Lighting headquarters in Port Washington.

The event was designed to introduce a key cross-section of landscape professionals, including electrical engineers, irrigation professionals and landscape contractors, to WAC Lighting and its WAC Landscape Lighting brand. The conference shared information on current products, new LED technologies, and concepts for lighting fixtures that were not currently in the marketplace.

“We were very impressed by this distinguished group of landscape lighting pros and their thoughtful interest in our new product line of forward-thinking LED technologies,” said Shelley Wald, president of WAC Lighting, in the press release. “Our experience in the landscape industry has been above and beyond everything we imagined it would be. This visit only fueled our passion for inventing more exciting products that will solve challenges they face daily in their work.”