French Gerleman, St. Louis will be opening a new branch in Springfield, MO, at 764 North Miller. This expansion into Springfield is the company’s sixth branch. The new location is expected to open in February of 2017.

Catering to the southwestern Missouri area, the Springfield branch will offer products and services covering automation, electrical supply, datacom, power transmission and personal and machine safety. French Gerleman is the exclusive distributor of Siemens Automation in western Missouri and Kansas. Located near I-44 and Chestnut Expressway, the facility will include office and warehouse space, as well as a large in-house sales counter open to the public.

The company was ranked #62 on Electrical Wholesaling’s 2016 Top 200 Ranking, with $145.63 million in sales and 258 employees.