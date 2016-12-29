Crescent Electric Supply Co., East Dubuque, IL, announced that it has signed an agreement to purchase Milford, OH-based Mesco Electrical Supply (Mesco). The move expands Crescent’s presence with two locations in the Cincinnati area and one in New Bremen, OH. The transaction is scheduled to close by January 1, 2017. Terms were not disclosed. Founded in 1981, Mesco is an IMARK member with 19 employees and a recognized regional supplier serving residential contractors and industrial ...