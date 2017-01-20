Knipex Tools LP (Arlington Heights, IL): As e-commerce sales and support specialist, Sarah Cavallo will manage several key e-commerce activities, including account management of Amazon.com, e-commerce online content, product attributes and marketing campaigns. She is also responsible for the support and development of e-commerce sales within all existing distribution channels and identifying new e-commerce opportunities.

With her new position, Cavallo will ensure all Knipex catalog product content is maximized. She will collaborate with KNIPEX’s marketing team on a product database to better manage and utilize product attribute details. New to the hand tool industry, Cavallo has more than 10 years of e-commerce and retail sales experience in the jewelry and furniture industries. Prior to joining Knipex, she worked as a senior merchandiser and account manager at Wholesale Interiors Inc. and an e-commerce associate at Roman & Sunstone.Cavallo earned an associate’s degree from Oakton Community College.