Glenn International (Carolina, Puerto Rico): On its 50th year anniversary, international rep firm Glenn International is establishing the Gateway Innovation and Training Center in Miami, FL, and has hired industry veteran Ned Camuti to lead the new venture in the U.S. Camuti brings his 30-plus years of executive management for companies such as ABB, Thomas & Betts, Ideal Industries, and Westinghouse Electric Corp.

The company intends to use the new facility to expand its legacy and reputation for training and educating the electrical, lighting and communications markets in the Caribbean and Central America. “We have always firmly believed in the importance of education and technology throughout our territories,” said Ignacio Díaz, director of marketing and sales, in a press release. “And it is more accessible for our clients and distributors to reach Miami for trainings and presentations than any of our other six locations through the region.”

Glenn International has always focused on sustainability for the Caribbean and Central America and sees significant growth opportunities in the United States for energy infrastructure, energy conservation, commercial construction, sophisticated lighting technology upgrades, and advanced telecommunications installations. “This Gateway will be ideal for our clients to experience and learn about new solutions and technologies from all our three divisions: Electrical/Solar, Lighting and Telecommunications,” said Díaz.

Working closely with principals and customers Glenn International has designed the facility to optimize specifications and training activities while minimizing travel and logistics costs. The center will focus on advanced technology, break-through innovations, driving specifications and comprehensive certifications, as well as services and commissioning of the complete product portfolio to back-up the products.

The company represents a number of well-known electrical manufacturers, including Southwire, Leviton, Greenlee and Erico have, since Glenn’s inception, provided timely distribution channels, facilitating inventory stock and customer service.