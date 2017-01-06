NSi Industries (Huntersville, NC): G.R. Schrotenboer is now CEO. Prior to his new role with NSi, Schrotenboer was the president/CEO of Hartland Controls, an electrical component manufacturer/distributor supporting the HVAC industry. Schrotenboer also ran a number of electrical business units during his tenure with Actuant Corp., including his role as the divisional president of the Global Marine business. His other prior roles included customer-facing positions with Invensys Controls, GE and Ciba Geigy.

Schrotenboer said in the press release announcing his hire, “I believe my more than two decades of electrical and industry-related experience have prepared me to help expand and broaden the reach of NSi. As a business leader, you don’t have many opportunities to help direct and take an already strong business to the next level, so this is a fantastic opportunity to lead NSi’s next evolutionary step as a business.”