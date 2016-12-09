Electrical Wholesaling Magazine
Home > Podcast > Top News Stories of 2016 - An Electrical Wholesaling Around the Circuit Podcast

Top News Stories of 2016 - An Electrical Wholesaling Around the Circuit Podcast

Dec 9, 2016

  • You are missing some Flash content that should appear here! Perhaps your browser cannot display it, or maybe it did not initialize correctly.
  • DOWNLOAD AUDIO
  • File size: 4.51 MB  File type: mp3
Dec 09, 2016

Electrical Wholesaling's Jim Lucy and Doug Chandler discuss their picks for the biggest news stories of the year in this sneak preview of their upcoming series of podcasts. To listen to the podcast, just click on the "Download Audio" link above or the image on the left.

We will be uploading these podcasts to iTunes once we get that process figured out, but we wanted to get this podcast out there to see what you think. 

Please provide feedback on the podcast. We want to make this an easy listening experience for everyone. You can contact Jim at jim.lucy@penton.com or Doug at doug.chandler@penton.com, or just leave comments on the page.

And if you like this podcast, be sure to check out our podcast on the Top Economic Indicators to Watch for 2017 by clicking here.


Discuss this Audio 0

Post new comment
or register to use your Electrical Wholesaling Magazine ID

 

Webinars
White Papers
Jul 12, 2016
White Paper
EWWEB

Becoming a Digital Distributor 1

There’s no question eCommerce has changed the distribution landscape. · It’s changed how you find, engage, and retain customers · It’s changed your relationship with customers and the skills your people need to serve them · It’s become a necessary business tool...More
Apr 18, 2016
White Paper
EWWEB

Growing a Modern, Integrated Distribution Business 1

In recent years, distributors have seen their markets drastically change with new competitors and new product categories appearing almost daily, and customers wanting to change the way they buy products and services. And when markets change, distributors must change....More

Electrical Jobs Today

 

More Jobs >>

Connect With Us
EwWeb.com
Electrical Wholesaling Magazine Related Sites

Copyright © 2016 Penton

Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×