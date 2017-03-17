Electrical Wholesaling Magazine
EW's Top 10 Electrical Product Picks for March, 2017

Mar 17, 2017
    Fixture Box that Cuts Its Own Hole

    For years, electricians and contractors have been forced to rely on expensive hole saws and complicated templates when mounting round cut-in fixture boxes. The SmartBox Shark Tooth Fixture Box has a hole saw built right in to the design, allowing for quick-and-easy installation without the need for additional costly tools or cumbersome templates. The Shark Tooth is ideal for pendant lighting, smoke detectors, wall sconces and all small fixtures.

    The Shark Tooth Fixture box is UL listed and features a patented integrated hole saw and 9/16 lug for easy installation. The included hole saw cuts a perfect hole every time and the swing clamps make secure mounting a breeze. As with all with all SmartBox products, all 8/32 device holes are machine threaded and NM cable clamps are built right into the design.
    Madison Electric Products

    New Circuit Breaker Line

    ABB’s Sentricity Load Centers and Circuit Breakers offer industrial-quality circuit protection for residential use by including energy-limiting technology that interrupts the circuit up to three times faster than conventional circuit breakers. The Sentricity family of products includes miniature circuit breakers (MCBs), combination arc-fault circuit interrupters (AFCIs), ground-fault circuit interrupters (GFCIs) and surge protective devices (SPDs).

    Bernie Ausdenmoore, product marketing director, Building Products, ABB Electrification Products division, said in the press release, “We developed the Sentricity Load Center and Circuit Breaker solution in response to what contractors told us they wanted. We took the list of issues they raised with existing load centers and circuit breakers in the residential market and provided improvements with new, standard features. We innovated to make this equipment faster and easier to install, safer in its protection of circuits, and better in its functionality.”
    ABB

    Color-Coded Cables for Health-Care Applications

    MC Luminary HCF is a new addition to AFC’s line of MC Luminary Metal-Clad Cables, which combine electric lighting and control circuits under a single interlocked armor. With a dual grounding path that enhances safety, MC Luminary HCF has been approved for use in patient care areas under NEC 517.13.

    The new cable is designed specifically for use with newer energy-saving, solid-state LED and fluorescent lighting fixtures. By coupling the standard power wiring for lighting fixtures with the low-voltage control wiring under a single armor, a single MC Luminary HCF cable does the job of two cables when connecting to LED and fluorescent fixtures, dimmers, switches, occupancy sensors and other controls. Their use can save up to 30% of labor and installation costs compared to traditional wiring methods, while also reducing procurement time and material waste.
    AFC

    Safety Lock & Tag Carrier

    Brady’s Safety Lock and Tag Carrier can hold up to 12 safety padlocks and keys, as well as lockout hasps and lockout procedure tags. With an offset design for flush wall mounting, equipment mounting or hanging on a belt clip, the Safety Lock and Tag Carrier keeps lockout supplies in one place. It includes slots for 12 safety padlocks, two small and one large carabineer, a coiled key strap, product labels and three lockout procedure tags. Kit options include these features with the addition of two hasps and 12 padlocks, with a variety of color and key options.

    “The Safety Lock and Tag Carrier was designed to offer customers a convenient and more organized way to transport or store their lockout devices,” says Tom Campbell, global product manager, lockout tagout solutions for Brady. “It helps to reduce the amount of lost or misplaced locks and hasps, while also improving safety by keeping the necessary devices on hand to secure energy isolation points throughout a facility.”
    Brady

    Dual-Function AFCI/GFCI Receptacle

    Pass & Seymour’s Dual-Function AFCI/GFCI Receptacles are designed for the residential market and compliant with NEC AFCI and GFCI requirements in kitchens and laundry areas for new construction, circuit modifications/extensions and replacement receptacles.

    Like GFCI receptacles, AFCI/GFCI receptacles are installed at the point of use, so homeowners easily see the indicator light, and perform Test and Reset functions locally. The Pass & Seymour Dual-Function AFCI/GFCI Receptacle has separate indicator lights for AFCI and GFCI, making it easy to distinguish between a trip caused by an arc fault and a trip caused by a ground fault.

    Delivering AFCI and GFCI protection in a single, code-compliant device at the point of use benefits the homeowner and the contractor, according to Bill Timmons, Director of Marketing at Legrand. “The receptacle is in the living area, not out of sight, or in the basement. This means less confusion for the homeowner and easier troubleshooting and fewer callbacks for the contractor.”
    Pass & Seymour/Legrand

    Reels for Power & Control Cable

    Magnetek cable reels are designed to be mounted on moving machinery and used to supply power for the automatic winding of flexible power or control cables. The company offers both spring-driven and motorized electric cable reels, as well as slip ring assemblies.

    Available in five sizes, Magnetek’s Industrial Duty Spring Reels provide a cost-effective, pre-engineered solution for general purpose applications such as overhead material handling cranes, mobile cranes, construction cranes, emergency and rescue vehicles, monorails, excavators, and welding systems. Mill Duty Spring Reels, available in a multitude of sizes, are designed for optimum performance on overhead cranes, monorails, and magnet cranes operating in rugged environments such as mills, foundries, and other heavy-duty industries.
    Magnetek

    Drill Bill Holder

    Milwaukee Tool has added another drilling and driving accessory to meet what it says is the growing demand for impact tools with the introduction of its Shockwave Locking Bit Holders in sizes 2-7/8 inches to 18 inches. Each Bit Holder’s auto locking design allows it to fit all inserts and ¼” hex bits. These new Bit Holders feature two magnets to maximize magnetic transfer and holding power to the fastener, versus the typical single magnet most locking bit holders on the market are designed with. Their smaller profile and a Quick Release Collar also provide for easy one-handed bit changes.
    Milwaukee Tool

    Cable Tester

    The LanSeeker tests for shorts, opens, miswires, reversals and split pairs and can display connection and fault information on a pair-by-pair basis. It also generates audio tones for use with tone tracers on all pairs. When the unit senses a connection between the main and remote unit, the battery-saving auto-on feature initiates test results within two seconds. The tester automatically powers off within five seconds of the cable being disconnected.
    Platinum Tools

    Security Camera

    The new IKS-WR7413 IP dome camera from Toshiba serves as a first line of defense for schools and businesses, monitoring everything that is happening outdoors even in complete darkness. With its three-megapixel video resolution and bright LED IR illuminators, the IKS-WR7413 provides high video quality, ensuring around-the-clock safety and security. The IKS-WR7413 delivers 2048 x 1536 pixel resolution or roughly 30% more area coverage than an 1080p HD camera, along with four simultaneous video streams to help reduce the number of cameras installed.
    Toshiba Security

    Flange for Wire Pulling Reels

    The SIMpull Flange’s shaftless design safely allows one person to turn a wooden reel (compatible with reels up to 34 inches and 2,000 pounds) into a time-saving, field-installable solution. The product’s design removes the need to handle heavy jack stands, as each flange rotates independently and allows for free movement of loaded wooden reels. The SIMpull Flange is reusable in the field and can be installed on multiple reels throughout the job site.

    David Knerr, SIMpull product specialist, said, “The SIMpull Flange’s reusable application on multiple wooden reels adds value on the job site by reducing the material handling process, while aiding setup and take down of wire payoffs, making the SIMpull Flange a huge win for the contractor.”
    Southwire

Electrical Wholesaling's Top 10 Electrical Product Picks for March, 2017 are in and this month we are highlighting products from ABB, AFC, Brady, Madison Electric Products, Magnetek, Milwaukee Tool, Pass & Seymour/Legrand, Platinum Tools, Southwire and Toshiba Security.

