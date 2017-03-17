EW's Top 10 Electrical Product Picks for March, 2017

Fixture Box that Cuts Its Own Hole

For years, electricians and contractors have been forced to rely on expensive hole saws and complicated templates when mounting round cut-in fixture boxes. The SmartBox Shark Tooth Fixture Box has a hole saw built right in to the design, allowing for quick-and-easy installation without the need for additional costly tools or cumbersome templates. The Shark Tooth is ideal for pendant lighting, smoke detectors, wall sconces and all small fixtures.

The Shark Tooth Fixture box is UL listed and features a patented integrated hole saw and 9/16 lug for easy installation. The included hole saw cuts a perfect hole every time and the swing clamps make secure mounting a breeze. As with all with all SmartBox products, all 8/32 device holes are machine threaded and NM cable clamps are built right into the design.

Madison Electric Products