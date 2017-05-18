EW's Top 10 LED Picks from LightFair 2017

Multi-Purpose LED Fixtures

Acuity’s Gotham MYO Series is a multi-functional luminaire system that delivers up to three layers of light – ambient, task and accent - from a single, minimalistic form factor, and without compromise to lighting performance and configurability. Gotham MYO luminaires deliver up to 1,500 lumens per head, with up to three heads per fixture providing individually addressable and configurable light sources.

The individual heads produce no dead spots in aiming with 40-degree tilt and 365-degree rotation. This degree of configurability enables a building manager - using just the MYO Series luminaire - to easily enhance a painting with a narrow beam, brighten a reception area with general illumination and create visual focal points with a decorative pendant.

Acuity Brands