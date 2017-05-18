Electrical Wholesaling Magazine
EW's Top 10 LED Picks from LightFair 2017

May 18, 2017
  • Acuity_MYO_1025.jpg

    Multi-Purpose LED Fixtures

    Acuity’s Gotham MYO Series is a multi-functional luminaire system that delivers up to three layers of light – ambient, task and accent - from a single, minimalistic form factor, and without compromise to lighting performance and configurability. Gotham MYO luminaires deliver up to 1,500 lumens per head, with up to three heads per fixture providing individually addressable and configurable light sources.

    The individual heads produce no dead spots in aiming with 40-degree tilt and 365-degree rotation. This degree of configurability enables a building manager - using just the MYO Series luminaire - to easily enhance a painting with a narrow beam, brighten a reception area with general illumination and create visual focal points with a decorative pendant.
    Acuity Brands

    More
  • Cree-LTG-ZR-C-Troffer-030917-009_mr-2.jpg

    Commercial LED Troffer

    The ZR-C commercial troffer includes the company’s SmartCast Technology for advanced control and offers efficiency at 125 lm/W, making it up to 10% more efficient compared to similar products. Featuring DLC Premium 4.1 certification, the CA Title 24-compliant troffer contains an intuitive room-side removable lens with magnetic fasteners for easy access and maintenance. Features include a matte finish, an ultra-thin 3.9-in height, and lightweight design, making it suitable for a variety of plenum spaces while reducing the need for ceiling redesign in retrofit applications.
    Cree

    More
  • Eaton_HaloRL56_Wireless_1025.jpg

    Wireless LED Downlight

    Eaton’s Halo RL56 Wireless LED Downlight, to be launched in 3Q 2017, will provide the lifestyle that modern technology can offer to home buyers and owners. The complete LED Baffle-Trim Module installs in 5-inch and 6-inch aperture recessed downlights and when paired with a Zigbee-based system, the product provides smooth continuous dimming, white tuning from 2,700 Kelvin (K) to 5,000K, scheduling, grouping, geo-fencing, automation and remote access. The downlight works with both the Wink and Samsung SmartThings platforms, as well as Alexa, via these platforms.
    Eaton

    More
  • EYE-Lighting-EYELED-Glass-Jacket-Retrofit-Lamp_1025.jpg

    Replacement LED for HID Luminaires

    EYE Lighting’s EYELED Glass Jacket Series Mogul Base Retrofit Lamp is a fully self-contained LED Retrofit in a familiar HID glass lamp package. It screws directly into conventional and historically-styled post-tops, flood lights, wall packs, high bays, and other high output luminaires.

    The Glass Jacket lamp is a patents-pending glass lamp offering customers the latest in AC-Direct Driver On Board technology which optimizes thermal management and prevents discoloration common in competitors’ corncob-type LEDs. The lumens range is 3,000 to 10,000, and the Glass Jacket rated life is 50,000 hours. The warranty is five years, and it’s UL listed.
    EYE Lighting

    More
  • Forest_Lighting_Troffer_302.jpg

    LED Troffer Retrofit Kit

    The Forest Lighting LED Troffer Retrofit Kit makes conversion to LED lighting easy, quick and cost-effective. Designed for compatibility with all major manufacturers and 90% of the installed fluorescent troffer base, retrofitters simply remove existing tubes and ballast, keeping the wiring and tray in place. The Forest Lighting LED Troffer Retrofit Kit provides uniform illumination with high efficacy, and qualifies for the highest classification of utility rebates. They are designed for interior spaces such as offices, schools, hospitals, elder care facilities and retail locations. Forest Lighting LED Troffer Retrofit Kits can save up to 30% on electric bills, are DLC qualified, and engineered to pair with multi-level lighting controls.
    Forest Lighting

    More
  • Fulham-Shoebox_sm.jpg

    LED Shoebox Retrofit Kit

    The universal voltage LED Shoebox Retrofit Kit replaces conventional shoebox lighting and 400W HID luminaires. The kit comes in a single configuration for outdoor applications using street lamps, parking lights, and area lighting luminaires. Designed to support 120V to 227V with low total harmonic distortion (THD), the product features an integrated thermal management system. In addition, it can be used in dry or damp locations, is UL-classified for field installation, and can be fitted in from 5 minutes to 10 minutes.

    An outdoor/high-output version complies with DLC 4.0. Other features include a programmable driver that can be configured for 165W to 53W, seven programmable wattage settings for multiple lumen outputs (preset by request), and dimming that can be programmed from 100% to 10% or 0%. The unit also is compatible with daylight harvesting controls, occupancy sensors, and building automation systems.
    Fulham

    More
  • kim_bollardrd_red_900.jpg

    LED Bollards

    The Pavilion Family from KIM Lighting is a 7-inch round and square bollard that features a Bluetooth enabled luminous RGBW accent ring, 24 customizable head and louver configurations, and true IES, symmetric or asymmetric distributions.
    Kim Lighting

    More
  • Legrand-DLM-HCL-Color-Control-Preset-Switch-LMSW-105-CCT_150.jpg

    Lighting Management System

    The Wattstopper DLM Color Control Preset Switch (LMSW-105-CCT) is designed to provide full customization of color temperature. With four preset buttons, users can set and recall preset lighting color temperature scenes. It also includes a rocker button to raise and lower CCT levels. This low-voltage switch is ideally suited for use in healthcare facilities, offices, classrooms, training centers, retail spaces, and other applications where scene-based color temperatures are desired.
    Legrand

    More
  • MaxLite_HL-AR.jpg

    Hazardous Location Area Lights

    These marine-grade hazardous location area lights are certified for use in Class I, Division 2, and Class II, Division 2 spaces. Constructed with a die-cast aluminum housing and tempered glass lens, the IP66-rated luminaires are built for durability and performance in wet corrosive environments. Designed to perform in temperatures of up to 140°F (60°C), they offer outputs of 9,000 lm and 18,000 lm to replace traditional metal-halide fixtures of up to 400W. In addition, the products consume 50% less energy than conventional models, offer a life 100,000-hr life, operate on 120-277V and 347-480V inputs, and can be ceiling or wall mounted. A trunnion swivel provides adjustability from 0° to 180°.
    Maxlite

    More
  • Osram-Sylvania-Contractor-series-LEDs.jpg

    LEDs for Contractors

    The Contractor Series of LED lamps offers up to an 11,000-hr life. The A19 models replace 40W and 60W lamps but use only 6W and 8.5W, respectively. Offering instant-on, they are available in 2,700K (soft white) and 5,000K (daylight) color temperatures. In addition, 75W and 100W replacement A19 models are available.

    Other models include R20 (dimmable), MR16, PAR16, PAR20, PAR30, PAR30LN, and PAR38 LED; dimmable BR30 and BR40, and RT5/6 LED recessed downlight kits for ceiling cans. According to the company, the products deliver energy savings up to 88% compared to incandescent lamps; are RoHS-compliant; contain no mercury, lead, or other hazardous materials; and emit no UV or IR radiation.
    Sylvania

    More

We saw dozens of new products at LightFair 2017 in Philadelphia earlier this month, and we selected a few that really stood out for our Top 10 LED Product Picks this month. Congratulations to the product management and marketing teams at Acuity Brands, Cree, Eaton, Eye Lighting, Forest Lighting, Fulham, Kim/Hubbell Lighting, Legrand, Maxlite, Sylvania/Ledvance,
If you have a new product that you would like considered for our monthly Top 10 LED Product Picks, please send a press release and high-resolution image (300 dpi or better) to Jim Lucy, Electrical Wholesaling's chief editor at jim.lucy@penton.com.

