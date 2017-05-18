Electrical Wholesaling Magazine
EW's Top 10 Product Picks for May 2017

May 18, 2017
  • Service_Wire_ServiceGUARD_1025.jpg

    Power Cables

    ServiceGUARD is Service Wire’s new line of power cables, including 2kV Rated RHH/RHW-2 and 2kV Rated Photovoltaic ServiceSolar. Stocked in 6AWG to 750MCM in black, The cables can be made to order in a full range of colors and sizes. In addition, ServiceGUARD ServiceSolar is also stocked in standard colors from 12AWG to 8AWG.
    Service Wire

  • Google-Home-and-Pico_On-Sofa-Table_1025.jpg

    Home Lighting Systems Uses Voice-Activated Google Assistant

    Lutron Electronics recently announced a new integration with Google Home that allows homeowners to easily control their Lutron Caséta Wireless, RadioRA 2 and HomeWorks QS lighting systems using the Google Assistant. With a few words users can now have hands-free assistance controlling lights in their connected home, whether they are in the living room relaxing on the couch, or out of town on vacation. Google Home, a voice-enabled speaker powered by the Google Assistant, allows users to take advantage of Google’s rich history in search by asking it any range of questions.

    In addition to controlling lights anywhere in the house with a simple request to the Google Assistant, users can ask Google if a particular light is on. The Google Assistant will respond and react in real time, allowing homeowners to control lights anywhere in the house.
    Lutron

  • Bridgeport_250-RT2XL_790.jpg

    Raintight Fittings

    One of the issues faced by contractors on solar installation projects is that many nonmetallic combiner boxes have a wall thickness in excess of 3/8 inches, which doesn't allow enough threads on raintight connectors to attach to these thicker walls. Using Bridgeport’s Mighty-Seal 250-RT2XL fittings, contractors will have enough threads on their raintight connectors to attach to these thicker walls and still have enough threads left over for a grounding bushing, if required. Bridgeport Fittings’ new extra-long, raintight connectors are available in ½-inch, ¾-inch and 1-inch trade sizes.
    Bridgeport Fittings

  • BURNDY-Compression-Cable-Pulling-Heads_796.jpg

    Compression Pulling Heads

    Burndy’s compression cable pulling head product offering in its Hydent family of compression connectors enhances the company’s portfolio of compression connector products. Only six compression pulling heads are needed for wire ranging from #1 AWG – 1000 kcmil for both Aluminum (Class B [Concentric, Compact, Compressed]) and Copper (Class B [Concentric, Compact, Compressed], and Class C) wire.
    Burndy

  • Cogex-bar-code-reader_720.jpg

    Compact Barcode Reader

    Cognex Corp. added the DataMan 70 series to its line of compact fixed-mount barcode readers. With its flexible configuration options and small size it’s designed for tight spaces on production lines and in machinery. Measuring just 22.2mm x 35.8 mm x 42.4 mm, it's ultra-compact yet powerful enough to perform the most challenging label-based barcode reading applications.
    Cognex

  • Extech_334.jpg

    Test Equipment

    The Extech MN62-K is a versatile kit that includes Extech’s MA62 True RMS digital multimeter and the DV23 AC voltage detector. The Extech MN62 is optimized for electrical installations and repairs in residential or commercial wiring, HVAC/R work, and plant maintenance. The MN62 Kit also includes the DV23 non-contact voltage (NCV) detector. This pen-sized, go-anywhere safety tool quickly identifies the presence of voltage on live wires (from 50 to 600V), even accessing hard-to-reach spots.
    Extech

  • ABB_CMS-700.jpg

    Energy Monitoring & Control Unit

    ABB has launched the CMS-700 energy monitor and control unit in the US to allow easy access for data collection, analysis and download through a built-in web server to manage power and optimize energy efficiency analysis in a circuit monitoring system.

    The addition of the CMS-700 energy monitor and control unit expands ABB’s portfolio of circuit monitoring system solutions for multi-channel measurement of branch monitoring in buildings and critical power applications. All components are linked over one flat cable and installation requires no special tools. A simple set-up procedure, smart configuration and ease of installation reduce installation time by as much as 30%.
    ABB

  • Knipex_7131250-in_use_cutting_1025.jpg

    Bolt Cutters

    The Knipex Tools’ series of compact XL CoBolt Bolt Cutters are 10 inches in length and are available with straight blades or with a notch, which allows for easier cutting of thicker materials. The bolt cutters lower the hand force needed, requiring 60% less effort compared to high-leverage diagonal cutters of the same size.

    The micro-structure, laser-etched cutting edges are uniquely designed to stop thicker, round objects from slipping during use. Other features include gripping jaws below the joint for gripping and pulling nails.
    Knipex Tools

  • Leviton-Decora-Smart-with-Wi-Fi-Technology--1025.jpg

    Wireless Lighting Control for Homeowners

    Leviton expanded capabilities the capabilities the new Decora Smart with Wi-Fi Technology lighting controls. The recently introduced product family is now a partner of the Works with Google Assistant program, offering a smart, hubless lighting control solution as part of a robust home automation experience.

    Existing and future Decora Smart with WiFi Technology users can now utilize Google Home, a voice-enabled speaker powered by the Google Assistant, to easily control smart devices as well as interior and exterior lights around the home.

    Users can now control their Decora Smart with WiFi Technology devices and activities by voice using Google Assistant products, including Google Home and Pixel, through the free My Leviton app and new My Leviton action.

    "The Decora Smart with Wi-Fi Technology solution means that with only a dimmer, Wi-Fi and your Google Home voice assistant, homeowners can have total vocal command over their lighting and plug loads,” said Richard Westfall, vice president and general manager of Leviton Energy Management, Controls & Automation, in the press release. “This affordable offering includes the free My Leviton app with remote control and lifestyle-based schedules, and the best part is that there is no extra hardware such as bridges, gateways or hubs.”
    Leviton

  • Milwaukee_Tool_Reset_600.jpg

    Knockout Tool

    Milwaukee Knockouts were designed to make every step in the hole making process both faster and easier. The New M18 Force Logic 6T Knockout delivers access and maneuverability for electricians. 

    “When we introduced our Milwaukee Knockout System in 2014 we brought a fresh perspective to hole-making, essentially redefining the entire process to promote better ease of use and productivity,” Corey Dickert, director of product marketing for Milwaukee Tool said in a press release. “The 10-Ton tool gave a wide-range of commercial and industrial users the speed, hole quality and capacity they needed. But because that range was so wide, it became increasingly important to provide an optimized compact solution for the breadth of applications that service and MRO professionals deal with which require maneuverability.

    "The addition of the 6-Ton solution, which is 40% lighter than our 10-Ton offering, will provide these users with a reliable tool that they can easily navigate within these tight spaces and deliver the capacity to punch up to 4” holes in 14-gauge mild steel.”
    Milwaukee Tool

Congratulations to the product development and marketing teams of the following companies for having their products selected in this month's picks: ABB, Bridgeport Fittings, Burndy, Cognex, Extech, Knipex, Leviton, Lutron, Milwaukee Tool and Service Wire.

If you have a new product that you would like considered for our monthly Top 10 Electrical Product Picks, please send a press release and high-resolution image (300 dpi or better) to Jim Lucy, Electrical Wholesaling's chief editor at jim.lucy@penton.com.

 

 

 

