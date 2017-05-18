EW's Top 10 Product Picks for May 2017

Home Lighting Systems Uses Voice-Activated Google Assistant

Lutron Electronics recently announced a new integration with Google Home that allows homeowners to easily control their Lutron Caséta Wireless, RadioRA 2 and HomeWorks QS lighting systems using the Google Assistant. With a few words users can now have hands-free assistance controlling lights in their connected home, whether they are in the living room relaxing on the couch, or out of town on vacation. Google Home, a voice-enabled speaker powered by the Google Assistant, allows users to take advantage of Google’s rich history in search by asking it any range of questions.

In addition to controlling lights anywhere in the house with a simple request to the Google Assistant, users can ask Google if a particular light is on. The Google Assistant will respond and react in real time, allowing homeowners to control lights anywhere in the house.

