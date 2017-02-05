Coresential’s senior exec, Joe Tumlin (bottom of photo), Jamey Yore (right) and Robin Conway (top-left), are pumped about the company's expansion into North Carolina.

Coresential’s three presidents, Joe Tumlin, James Yore and Robin Conway, partners and company shareholders, recently announced the expansion of their Tampa, FL-based independent rep agency into North Carolina, effective Jan. 1

Robin Conway, president of Coresential Energy & Lighting Solutions, said in the press release announcing the move, “It’s exciting that our goal to move into North Carolina is now a reality. Our Tampa headquarters will continue to be the heartbeat of our organization. Our new outside sales staff in North Carolina has a long history in the territory and will (strive to) make introductions and transition into this new market an immediate success.”

With the expansion Coresential welcomed several additions to its team. Jane Kirkland will be in charge of outside sales for eastern North Carolina. A resident of Raleigh, NC, Kirkland joins Coresential as a direct transition from GE Lighting and brings with her 35 years of experience with GE as an account manager, lead account manager and most recently area manager.

Maria Milan joins the Energy & Lighting Solutions inside sales team. She has three years of experience in bilingual call center management as a call center team leader and customer service manager and will provide inside sales support to our distributor and manufacturer partners.

Meredith Imlay joined Coresential’s Industrial inside sales team. She has experience as an administrative manager, accounts representative and most recently a regional sales manager for a consulting firm.

Along with its expansion into North Carolina, Coresential (www.coresential.com) will continue to serve Puerto Rico and the Caribbean from its base in Florida.