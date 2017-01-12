Ewing Foley Inc., Cupertino CA,. and EDG Reps, Phoenix AZ, have merged. A full integration of the representative agencies is expected to be complete by Feb 1. The combined entities will operate under the Ewing Foley Inc. brand.

Nicole and Ben Bagozzi and Curtis Moldenhauer established EDG Reps in 2010. The company’s roots date back to the EDG company, which was founded in 1984. The Bagozzis and Moldenhauer will be joining the EFI AZ Electrical Division team. Nicole Bagozzi will succeed Doug Miller over the coming months as the Arizona Electrical Division manager and will report to Kevin Carroll, EFI V.P. and managing partner for Ewing Foley’s Southwest Electrical Region. Miller will assist her with the transition and continue on with the firm as a senior account manager.

Nicole Bagozzi sees the merger as a win/win for all parties and a natural progression for her firm. “Joining forces with EFI gives us a bigger platform to leverage our skills and market knowledge, she said in the press release. “We are very excited to be able to utilize the back office support and marketing savvy of the EFI organization. EFI’s ESOT (Employee Share Ownership Trust) structure was also attractive as it continues to allow us to participate as employee owners in a successful and growing business"

Kevin Carroll said in the release that he sees this addition to the EFI Arizona team timely as the company expands deeper into the construction and lighting markets in the Southwest. “The EDG sales team is well suited to assist us with several of our existing principals that have committed to expand with us in the Southwest territory during 2017. These include General Cable Corp, Calpipe Industries, Meyers Power Products, Sunbelt Transformers and WBT. This combination of sales talent and lines puts us in a strong position to be a leading provider to the commercial/construction markets in the Southwest.”