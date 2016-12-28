Peter Elliot Ewing of Los Altos, CA, passed away at his home on Dec. 5 at the age of 81. He was the consummate manufacturers’ representative and admired by his customers, principals, employees, and even competitors. Ewing immigrated from Canada to the United States in 1952 and obtained his citizenship in 1957. He began his career as a rep when he joined the Nickerson Rudat Sales Co. in 1958. In 1961, Ewing purchased Nickerson Rudat and renamed it Ewing and Associates. That same year, Ewing was recruited into the U.S. Army where he met Dick Foley, who joined him in 1964 and the firm was incorporated as Ewing--Foley, Inc. in 1967.

Ewing was a longtime member of NEMRA, (National Electrical Manufacturers Representative Association), serving on the board of directors and later as president from 1992-1993. An educational scholarship in his name was established at NEMRA in 1997 and continues to grant aid annually to students pursuing careers in the electrical Industry.

The ultimate gentleman, Ewing was a gracious, smart and generous man. He will be missed dearly by all who knew him. He is survived by his wife Penny; his son, Jeffrey, his wife Janet; his daughters, Deborah, Kimberly and Jennifer, her husband Bryan; his seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; and many close friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to either the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (http://www.lls.org/) or to NEMRA’s educational Empower Tomorrow Fund (http://www.nemra.org/Scholarship/Empower-Tomorrow-Fund.aspx). Ewing Foley Inc. will match all donations made in remembrance of Ewing to the NEMRA foundation.