The Florida state legislature passed a bill earlier this month that reduces tax barriers for Floridians who want to go solar, while also ensuring proper consumer protections are in place. Senate Bill 90 has been sent to Governor Rick Scott for his approval. The measure implements Amendment 4 of 2016, which Florida citizens approved with 73% of the vote last August.

Tom Kimbis, executive vice president for the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), said in a press release, ““The Florida legislature took a historic step forward to expand solar across the state while recognizing Floridians’ desire for more choice over their energy options. And, importantly, the bill includes strong protections and increased transparency for consumers, helping ensure they fully understand solar transactions.”

