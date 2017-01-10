Tesla’s Elon Musk is definitely a guy to watch in the solar and electric vehicle space and he was in the headlines quite a bit last year for the construction of his mega-factory in Reno, NV, to produce Tesla electric vehicles; last year’s merger of Tesla and Solar City (which was founded and run by two of Musk’s cousins) and his Oct. 2016 launch of the innovative Tesla Solar Roof concept and its integration with the company’s PowerWall 2 battery storage system, which is expected to hit the market next year.

It will be pricey. Homeowners can expect to drop at least $70,000 for one of these roofs, according to this analysis by Consumer Reports magazine, The solar-powered roofing tiles in the Solar Roof (shown below) will be available with the Tuscan Glass Tile (a mock terracotta look); the Slate Glass Tile, Textured Glass Tile (an asphalt look); and the modern Smooth Glass Tile.

EW’s editors stumbled across a video of the press conference, which took place at Universal Studios’ cul-de-sac where the Desperate Housewives television series was filmed. Several homes on the street were outfitted with the new Tesla Solar Roofs. The video of Musk’s presentation is worth watching because of the insight it provides into his plan to revolutionize the solar industry. Click here to watch the video.