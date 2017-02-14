Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at 2PM EST/11AM PST

Electrical Wholesaling magazine’s readers and visitors to www.ewweb.com are always looking for “The Next Big Thing” that could bring in monster sales. In this webinar, Jim Lucy, EW’s chief editor, will discuss the new technologies that he believes will offer savvy distributors great growth opportunities down the road:

LED and solid-state lighting control

Solar

Utility upgrades

Electric Vehicles

Internet of Things

SPEAKER

Jim Lucy, Chief Editor, Electrical Wholesaling