Thursday, April 6, 2017 at 2PM EST/11AM PST

Changing customer expectations, the growth of ecommerce and rising transportation costs are driving electrical equipment manufacturers and their distributors to collaborate now more than ever to remain competitive. Part of their strategy to counter these shifts and enhance collaboration is vendor managed inventory (VMI).

In this webinar, you will learn how manufacturers identify the right VMI distribution partners, the financial and operational benefits gained for manufacturers and distributors, and who really wins in the end.

Discoveries for Electrical Manufacturers and Distributors:

The market forces behind the need for collaboration between manufacturers and distributors.

What key metrics manufacturers use to choose the right distribution partners for VMI.

How manufacturers are able to increase sales and smooth operations with VMI.

Why VMI makes a manufacturer invested in a distributor’s success.

How implementing VMI frees a distributor to focus on revenue-generating activities.

Who really wins after VMI is implemented.



SPEAKER

​Ruth Cooper, Channel Business Services Manager, Schneider Electric

Ken Avery, VP of Vendor Relations, CapitalTristate

Steve Conroe, Product Manager, CapitalTristate

Tom Hoar, Industrial Sales Director, Datalliance

Dirk Beveridge, Moderator, Founder, UnleashWD