ConEdison Development (CED), Valhalla, NY, an owner and operator of renewable energy infrastructure projects, recently acquired Juhl Energy Services Inc.’s development pipeline of wind projects and portfolio of operating projects. Juhl Energy is a provider of clean energy solutions and a pioneer in the field of community wind power.

Juhl Energy has an interest in a portfolio of three operating wind projects with a total capacity of 36 megawatts (MW) located in Minnesota and Iowa. ConEdison Development also acquired Juhl Energy Service Inc.’s operating and maintenance (O&M) services business, which supports 10 individual projects and associated personnel, and its interest in a pipeline of wind projects of approximately 500 MW in the Midwest.

“This acquisition enables ConEdison Development to expand its footprint in the Midwest region, and grow our market share and further elevate our leadership profile in America’s renewables sector,” said Mark Noyes, president and CEO of ConEdison Development, in a press release. “With its experience, expertise and strong relationships, Juhl Energy has long enjoyed a first-class reputation as a key wind energy player in the Midwest. These acquisitions encompass both wind assets and renewable energy services, and we intend to capitalize on Juhl’s excellent track record in both areas.”

ConEdison Development currently owns and operates facilities generating more than 1,350 MW DC / 1,100 MW AC of renewable power across Arizona, California, Iowa, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, Nebraska, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota and Texas. It’s one of the clean energy businesses of Consolidated Edison, Inc. one of the largest investor-owned energy companies, with approximately $13 billion in annual revenues and $47 billion in assets.