Since mobile devices are so commonplace in our personal lives, we expect the same functionality in our work lives. This has become a challenge for distributors. In particular, many distributors are seeing rising expectations among their customers for faster and better service, wherever they—or their customers—are based. To meet these expectations, you need to ensure that your employees—wherever they are—can access your business system, and communicate quickly and efficiently with customers and employees at other locations. Mobile devices are affordable, reliable, secure, and scalable to run multiple applications. An ERP system that provides mobile access can help you meet these challenges. In this eBook, you'll discover the different ways mobile access can help you deliver the best possible service to your customers and improve operational efficiency, while your employees work smarter and faster.