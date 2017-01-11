Eaton signed an exclusive agreement with Century Communities, one of the nation’s largest homebuilders, for its housing developments in Colorado, Georgia, Nevada, Texas and Utah.

Eaton will provide residential solutions for Century Communities homes constructed over the next three years. Century Communities’ homes will be wired with Eaton’s circuit protection solutions, wiring devices and other residential products. Eaton will provide load centers, arc fault and ground-fault circuit protection and receptacles, decorator switches and receptacles, smart charging solutions and other electrical distribution products.

The home builder will provide upgrades that include Eaton surge protection solutions and premium Aspire wiring devices in select homes. Its contractors will be able to select from Eaton’s decorator and standard devices to provide reliable service, comply with local and national electrical codes and enhance efficiency, while reducing installation time and costs.

“Through our electrical connectivity and circuit protection solutions, Eaton is committed to helping Century Communities connect, protect and efficiently manage electrical power in its homes,” Rachael Elliott, director of marketing, Eaton’s Residential and Wiring Devices Division, said in the press release. “Eaton’s residential solution portfolio is designed to provide builders like Century Communities with safe and dependable technology, as well as the flexibility to select from premium and standard solutions for customers purchasing their first homes or luxury residences. We are proud to be able to deliver a portfolio of products from the service entrance to the wall plate.”

“Eaton’s brand recognition, legacy of innovation and commitment to safe, reliable and efficient power will help Century Communities continue to provide superior quality craftsmanship,” Mark Adcock, V.P. of national construction services and national purchasing for Century Communities, added in the press release. “Eaton will deliver a complete portfolio of both circuit protection and wiring device solutions, which will further enhance the connectivity and safety for our homes.”